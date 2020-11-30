Open Menu

Banana Republic to close Upper East Side store

62 employees to be laid off at 1529 Third Avenue

New York /
Nov.November 30, 2020 04:33 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1529 3rd Avenue and Banana Republic CEO Mark Breitbard (Google Maps; Getty)

1529 3rd Avenue and Banana Republic CEO Mark Breitbard (Google Maps; Getty)

Banana Republic is closing its store at 1529 3rd Avenue, a new filing indicates.

The retailer filed a notice alerting the state Department of Labor of the closing, which will occur Jan. 31. Some 62 employees will lose their jobs.

The filings cite economic reasons as the cause of the dislocation.

Read more

Earlier this year, Banana Republic’s parent company Gap announced that it will close 350 of its stores — 220 of its namesake Gap shops, and 130 Banana Republic outposts — by early 2024. Additionally, the retailer plans to open 30 to 40 Old Navy stores in the next three years and to add around 100 Athleta stores to its portfolio.

Banana Republic and Gap have been aggressive in insisting that rent is not owed during the coronavirus pandemic, at times taking their landlords to court.

Neither Banana Republic nor Gap responded to requests for comment prior to publication.

Other retailers have similarly been struggling to keep their doors open. Century 21, which filed for bankruptcy in September, laid off employees at its Lincoln Square store Nov. 22, according to Department of Labor filings.

A notice made public Monday also shows Century 21’s Downtown Manhattan, Bay Ridge, City Point, and Rego Park stores will close around Dec. 7 and employees will be let go the same day. The same is true for two locations on Long Island — Valley Stream and Westbury. All six locations had been slated to close a week ago.

National retail chains began opening on Third Avenue en masse after the Gap broke the ice in 1990 with a store at East 66th Street, the New York Times reported in 1995. “Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Foot Locker, Talbots, all sorts of national chains that have long sat elbow to elbow in shopping centers have set up shop on the 15 blocks or so just north of the once super-trendy Bloomingdales department store,” the newspaper wrote.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    closingsgapRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joe Sitt and Charles Scribner’s Sons Building in Midtown (Thor, Google Maps)

    Thor’s $150M loan on 597 Fifth heads to special servicing

    Thor’s $150M loan on 597 Fifth heads to special servicing
    As workers trade in suits for sweatpants, 1 in 6 dry cleaners has closed or gone bankrupt (Getty)

    Pandemic takes drastic toll on dry cleaners

    Pandemic takes drastic toll on dry cleaners
    Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
    The second-largest movie theater operator in the U.S. is hunting for a financial lifeline (iStock)

    Regal Cinemas in talks for rescue deal

    Regal Cinemas in talks for rescue deal
    For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

    Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

    Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
    Target COO John Mulligan (Getty)

    Target to open 40 new stores a year; Q3 income jumps

    Target to open 40 new stores a year; Q3 income jumps
    Peter Zinkovetsky (Photo via Zinkovetsky Law Firm)

    NYC attorney launches virtual closing startup

    NYC attorney launches virtual closing startup
    Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance (Photos via Getty; Institute of Culinary Education)

    88% of NYC restaurants could not make October rent

    88% of NYC restaurants could not make October rent
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.