Open Menu

Bad year: 1 in 5 units at Gehry skyscraper goes vacant

Rental occupancy plunges to 74% at 8 Spruce Street

New York /
Dec.December 01, 2020 07:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
8 Spruce Street and Brookfield's Bruce Flatt (New York by Gehry, iStock, Brookfield)

8 Spruce Street and Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt (New York by Gehry, iStock, Brookfield)

More than 200 renters have packed their bags and moved out of the tallest residential skyscraper in Manhattan this year.

The New York by Gehry saw rental occupancy fall to 74 percent in September from 98 percent at the end of 2019, according to Trepp, which tracks mortgage-backed securities. Since 2014, occupancy at the 899-unit Financial District building had been above 93 percent, according to Trepp.

Frank Gehry designed the rippling stainless steel tower at 8 Spruce Street, which architecture critics marveled at for its unique “deconstructivism style.” Formerly called Beekman Tower, the building was developed by Bruce Ratner’s Forest City Ratner in 2011.

Below the rentals, the property has an elementary school on its first five floors. It is among the tallest residential buildings in the Western Hemisphere.

The skyscraper was refinanced in 2014 with a $550 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan from the city’s Housing Development Corporation. That same year, the property was appraised at $1.1 billion. The CMBS loan refinanced floating-rate bonds issued between 2008 and 2010 that included Liberty Bonds.

Brookfield Asset Management acquired Forest City Ratner in December 2018, giving the investment giant control of the distinctive skyscraper.

But since the coronavirus hit, occupancy has nosedived. As a result, the $550 million loan tied to the property is now on Trepp’s watchlist. Brookfield, however, has not missed any of the loan payments.

The luxury apartments appealed to high earners in the Financial District. But since mid-March, the area has been almost a ghost town as employees work remotely. Only about 13 percent of New York workers are back in the office, and roughly 500,000 residents skipped town. No borough cleared out more than Manhattan.

Brookfield and its affiliates are among the largest office landlords in New York with properties that include Brookfield Place and One Manhattan West. During the pandemic, the investment firm has emerged as a contrarian on the future of New York’s office market. In June, Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston told The Real Deal he did not see working from home “as an existential threat” to office properties.

A spokesperson for Brookfield did not immediately return a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brookfield asset managementFinancial DistrictManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Foot traffic in Union Square, the Flatiron District and Chelsea is down by 50% from February. (Getty)

    Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods

    Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods
    Adam America's Omri Sachs and Dvir Cohen with 2503-2509 Broadway (Google Maps; Adam America)

    Adam America secures $63M in financing for Upper West Side project

    Adam America secures $63M in financing for Upper West Side project
    From left: Edison Properties CEO Robert Selsam, Ironstate Development's Michael Barry, Stellar Management founder Larry Gluck (LinkedIn; Gluck Family Foundation)

    These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning

    These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning
     1633 Broadway and Paramount CEO Albert Behler (Google Maps; Getty)

    Beaten-up Paramount rejects buyout, but is taking offers

    Beaten-up Paramount rejects buyout, but is taking offers
    NYC & Company projects tourism to reach only one-third of last year’s number, with just 22.9 million visitors expected this year. (Getty)

    New York’s tourism industry faces long recovery

    New York’s tourism industry faces long recovery
    Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South (Photos via Wikipedia)

    Billionaires’ Row penthouse will go up for auction

    Billionaires’ Row penthouse will go up for auction
    Ralph Lauren on the on the corner of East 55th Street at 711 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps)

    Ralph Lauren to sublease Fifth Ave. location for a fraction of the cost

    Ralph Lauren to sublease Fifth Ave. location for a fraction of the cost
    The townhouse (Credit: Sotheby's)

    Manhattan townhouse featured in “The Undoing” relists at $30M

    Manhattan townhouse featured in “The Undoing” relists at $30M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.