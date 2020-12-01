Open Menu

Mirae Asset wins lawsuit over scrapped $5.8B Anbang hotel deal

Court found Anbang made extensive changes to its business because of Covid-19

National /
Dec.December 01, 2020 12:25 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ken TaeHern Kim and Zhongyuan Li with Fairmont San Francisco (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Ken TaeHern Kim and Zhongyuan Li with Fairmont San Francisco (Linkedin, Google Maps)

South Korean investment bank Mirae Asset Daewoo won a significant U.S. court case against Anbang Insurance Group after Mirae reversed its plans to buy 15 U.S. hotels for $5.8 billion at the start of the pandemic.

The Delaware Court of Chancery found that Anbang made extensive changes to its business because of Covid-19, including layoffs, furloughs and closing amenities, Reuters reported. As a result, Anbang failed to meet a condition that its business be “conducted in the ordinary course of business,” allowing Mirae to get out of the agreement.

The lawsuit between the two parties drew heated allegations. Anbang claimed that Mirae was trying to get out of the deal because the pandemic had devastated the hospitality industry and because Mirae’s parent company feared Korean regulators were scrutinizing foreign real estate investments.

Mirae, meanwhile, claimed Anbang’s lead dealmaker buried his head in the sand as the commercial mortgage-backed securities market seized up, and resorted to “absurd” tactics to force Mirae to close the deal.

Anbang has been liquidated and some of its assets have been placed in a new entity called Dajia Insurance Group.

[Reuters] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
anbangCommercial Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Slate Property's CEO Martin Nussbaum (West End 87)

Scale Lending originates $38M inventory loan for unsold UWS condos

Scale Lending originates $38M inventory loan for unsold UWS condos
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, Knotel, iStock)

Evictions, unpaid vendors and back rent: Lawsuits mounting against Knotel

Evictions, unpaid vendors and back rent: Lawsuits mounting against Knotel
From left: former Vornado CFO Joseph Macnow; ; Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O’Reilly, former Cushman & Wakefield CFO Duncan Palmer (Photos via Vornado, Howard Hughes, Cushman & Wakefield)

Leadership shake-ups hit Vornado, Cushman & Wakefield and Howard Hughes

Leadership shake-ups hit Vornado, Cushman & Wakefield and Howard Hughes
B6's Paul Massey and Tom Gammino (Photos via B6; Jll)

Tom Gammino joins Paul Massey’s B6

Tom Gammino joins Paul Massey’s B6
Residential construction accounted for 44% of spending in October. (iStock)

Housing drives rise in construction spending October

Housing drives rise in construction spending October
Foot traffic in Union Square, the Flatiron District and Chelsea is down by 50% from February. (Getty)

Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods

Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods
Shadow inventory in Manhattan’s flex-office market is contributing to the rising overall availability rate (iStock)

WeWork and Co’s woes add to rising shadow office inventory

WeWork and Co’s woes add to rising shadow office inventory
About 25 percent of employees had returned to work as of Nov. 18 (Getty; iStock)

Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch

Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.