Investment sales veteran Tom Gammino is reuniting with Paul Massey at his B6 Real Estate Advisors brokerage.

Gammino, who was let go from JLL in October during a round of layoffs, will head up sales for the Upper East Side at B6, the company told The Real Deal.

“Tom is a top producer and highly respected industry expert,” said Massey, whose history with Gammino stretches back to their days working together at the former Massey Knakal Realty Services. “Working with Tom again provides us with a great competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

Gammino has worked on more than $1.5 billion worth of commercial real estate sales throughout his career, including the $64 million sale of a retail condo at 1511 Third Avenue from the Related Companies to TIAA-CREF in 2013.

Gammino had been a vice president of sales and the training director at Massey Knakal, which Massey and his former partner Bob Knakal sold to Cushman & Wakefield in 2014. When Massey and Knakal left Cushman in 2018, their brokers essentially split into two camps, with one group following Knakal to join the team he built at JLL and the other going with Massey to work at B6.

Both JLL and B6 reduced staff earlier this year as Covid-19 upended the commercial real estate market. JLL laid off about two dozen people in its New York City office earlier this year, and later let go of several i-sales brokers, including Gammino. B6 also cut staff in the spring, though it was not clear at the time how many people were let go.