Open Menu

WeWork and Co’s woes add to rising shadow office inventory

CBRE report analyzed how strains on flex-office providers could impact overall availability rate

New York Insights /
Dec.December 01, 2020 11:30 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shadow inventory in Manhattan’s flex-office market is contributing to the rising overall availability rate (iStock)

Shadow inventory in Manhattan’s flex-office market is contributing to the rising overall availability rate (iStock)

Manhattan’s office availability rate climbed to 14.3 percent at the end of October, but the figure could be several points higher when factoring in shadow inventory in the flex-office market.

That’s according to a new report from CBRE, which found that flex-office firms like WeWork, Knotel, IWG Convene and others take 13.4 million square feet of space in Manhattan, but have been strained during the pandemic.

Firms across Manhattan have been slow to bring workers back, contributing to the larger so-called shadow inventory, which is essentially leased office space that stands empty. Flex-office space members have likely been reticent to return.

A CBRE research and analysis team focused on what impact remote work was having on those flex-office providers. As of November, the firms comprised 4 percent of Manhattan’s 414 million square feet of overall office space.

The team’s director, Nicole LaRusso, said the report focused on “unutilized flex space” to see whether in the larger office market “there was actually more available space than our regular metrics would show.”

Since the pandemic emptied out office buildings in Manhattan, flex-office providers have closed numerous locations but the ones that remain open are also suffering.

CBRE estimated that if a quarter of that existing flex-office space is now unoccupied, Manhattan’s overall availability rate would rise to 15.1 percent. It would climb to 15.9 percent if half of that space was empty and would jump to 17.5 percent if 100 percent of the flex-office space was unoccupied, according to CBRE’s analysis.

As it stands now, Manhattan’s 14.3 percent office availability rate is about where it was at the peak of the Great Recession.

CBRE estimated that in the Manhattan office buildings it manages, physical occupancy has plunged to roughly 12 percent, LaRusso said.
The report found that the diminished flex-office space presented both an opportunity and a challenge for the Manhattan market. Tenants looking to preserve cash and test out post-pandemic workplace strategies likely have more options to consider. “But landlords could see increasing levels of flex space returned to the market, adding to the inventory of available space at a time when overall demand remains low.” The report found that the keeping track of unused flex space is “important to gauging the overall health of the Manhattan market.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBRECommercial Real EstateManhattan Office Marketoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Slate Property's CEO Martin Nussbaum (West End 87)

    Scale Lending originates $38M inventory loan for unsold UWS condos

    Scale Lending originates $38M inventory loan for unsold UWS condos
    Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sasha Maslov, Knotel, iStock)

    Evictions, unpaid vendors and back rent: Lawsuits mounting against Knotel

    Evictions, unpaid vendors and back rent: Lawsuits mounting against Knotel
    From left: former Vornado CFO Joseph Macnow; ; Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O’Reilly, former Cushman & Wakefield CFO Duncan Palmer (Photos via Vornado, Howard Hughes, Cushman & Wakefield)

    Leadership shake-ups hit Vornado, Cushman & Wakefield and Howard Hughes

    Leadership shake-ups hit Vornado, Cushman & Wakefield and Howard Hughes
    B6's Paul Massey and Tom Gammino (Photos via B6; Jll)

    Tom Gammino joins Paul Massey’s B6

    Tom Gammino joins Paul Massey’s B6
    Residential construction accounted for 44% of spending in October. (iStock)

    Housing drives rise in construction spending October

    Housing drives rise in construction spending October
    Ken TaeHern Kim and Zhongyuan Li with Fairmont San Francisco (Linkedin, Google Maps)

    Mirae Asset wins lawsuit over scrapped $5.8B Anbang hotel deal

    Mirae Asset wins lawsuit over scrapped $5.8B Anbang hotel deal
    Foot traffic in Union Square, the Flatiron District and Chelsea is down by 50% from February. (Getty)

    Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods

    Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods
    About 25 percent of employees had returned to work as of Nov. 18 (Getty; iStock)

    Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch

    Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.