Cut! Daughter of screen legend Gary Cooper slashes price on Southampton home

The home hit the market in August asking $15M

Tri-State /
Dec.December 02, 2020 02:15 PM
TRD Staff
Maria and Gary Cooper with 208 Pond Lane in Southampton (Photos via Gary Cooper; Getty; Elliman)

The daughter of Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood great Gary Cooper slashed the price on her Southampton home, four months after it hit the market.

Maria Cooper and her husband, pianist Byron Janis, listed the home at 208 Pond Lane in August for $15 million. It is now down to $13 million.

Douglas Elliman’s Laur and Carl Nigro have the listing.

The home has five bedrooms and spans 2,800 square feet. The land totals just 2 acres and has more than 200 feet of frontage on Lake Agawam, as well as a swimming pool.

The property was built in 1968 by Cooper’s widow, Veronica Balfe Cooper — who was herself an actress — and her second husband, Dr. John Marquis Converse, according to the New York Post. Maria Cooper is Veronica and Gary Cooper’s daughter. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch

