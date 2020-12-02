Open Menu

Suburban condos get competitive

Greenwich sees contracts triple in November

Tri-State /
Dec.December 02, 2020 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 After a rush for suburban houses, condos in the ’burbs are seeing more interest too. (iStock)

After a rush for suburban houses, condos in the ’burbs are seeing more interest too. (iStock)

As the homebuying competition mounts in New York area suburbs, condos are making their way into the mix.

The number of single-family homes on the market has dwindled, and empty-nesters looking to downsize are considering apartments, pushing up interest, according to Bloomberg.

Read more

“Affordability is a challenge, and with record prices being set, condo becomes a competitor again,” Jonathan Miller, president of appraiser Miller Samuel Inc., told the publication.

In Greenwich, contracts to buy condos more than tripled in November year-over-year to 25, according to a Wednesday report by Miller Samuel and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. A majority of those deals were priced between $500,000 and $999,000.

Condo contracts also increased in Westchester County, by 24 percent.

On Long Island, excluding the Hamptons and the North Fork, they rose a modest 6.5 percent. But there were 16 deals there to buy apartments for $1 million or more, up from just eight in that price range a year earlier.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CondominiumsDouglas Ellimanlong islandwestchester county

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)

Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans

Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)

Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas

Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax

Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
(iStock)

Manhattan market’s “steady upward slog” persists as suburbs and Brooklyn see gains

Manhattan market’s “steady upward slog” persists as suburbs and Brooklyn see gains
23 Ezekillis Hollow in Sag Harbor (Photos courtesy of Compass)

Year’s most expensive home in Sag Harbor sold for $15M

Year’s most expensive home in Sag Harbor sold for $15M
Jerry Seinfeld and Miki Naftali of the Naftali Group (Photos via Getty; Instagram)

“I don’t buy that NY is dead”: Naftali, Seinfeld team up on billboard

“I don’t buy that NY is dead”: Naftali, Seinfeld team up on billboard
Ramona Singer (Getty)

“Real Housewife” trades reality TV for selling real estate

“Real Housewife” trades reality TV for selling real estate
(iStock)

Evidence mounts that high-end sales powered pandemic market

Evidence mounts that high-end sales powered pandemic market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.