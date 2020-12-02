Open Menu

Sutton Square townhouse listed by “China’s Oprah” for $28M

Yue-Sai Kan renovated several times after buying home in 1989

New York /
Dec.December 02, 2020 01:36 PM
TRD Staff
Yue-Sai Kan and 6 Sutton Square (Getty; Google Maps)

A lavish Manhattan townhouse owned by the so-called “Oprah of China” is hitting the market for $28 million.

Yue-Sai Kan, a cosmetics entrepreneur and TV personality, bought the 8,500-square-foot home in 1989 and has renovated it multiple times, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s located in the tony Sutton Square enclave, where roughly a dozen townhomes — including Kan’s — surround a private garden. Past residents have included former U.N. Secretaries-General Kofi Annan and Boutros Boutros-Ghali.

Kan’s changes to the seven-bedroom home include tearing down its top floor and replacing it with a roof deck, and swapping out the front door for one made in Indonesia that features carvings meant to protect the home. The master suite, which takes up an entire floor, has its own spa and massage room.

Other decorative flourishes include stone figures of Buddha in the lobby and a mural of a dragon and a phoenix painted in gold on a library ceiling. The interiors were inspired by Kan’s travels, although she now makes her permanent home in Hawaii.

Carrie Chiang of Corcoran has the listing. [WSJ] — Amy Plitt

