Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

With Black Friday foot traffic down 48 percent, travel restrictions tightening and some lockdowns back in place, it may seem like the holiday season is canceled. But it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom.

Below, The Real Deal has a list of gifts that travel well even when you can’t. These presents are thoughtful and shippable, so they can bring your well wishes to clients who’ve escaped the city, colleagues stuck in the suburbs, or the family members you can’t travel home to see.

There’s no substitute for celebrating face-to-face, but there are clever ways to send someone a virtual hug or a reminder that you’re thinking of them.

Check out our staff picks below.

What gift do you get when you don’t know what to buy? A candle, of course. But you can upgrade this reliable go-to with one of something more thoughtful and more seasonal. Nest’s diffusers are safer, longer lasting, and include two holiday fragrances. Because your colleagues have enough candles.

If social distancing meant your friends and family members missed out on pie last week, send one their way. These are homemade in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen, but they’ll be perfect when they’re warmed up in a home oven.

You can’t go wrong gifting flowers. If you usually bring a bouquet to your host at every holiday party, you can up your floral game with Urbanstems delivery. They’ll deliver the flowers fresh, in a tasteful vase, and with a celebratory balloon.

There is nothing more New York than a giant chocolate babka, except for buying your giant chocolate babka and taking it to your great aunt’s for the holidays. You may not be able to visit your favorite great aunt this holiday season, but every aunt, uncle, friend, boss, client, or person with tastebuds will appreciate this confection from Oneg Bakery. Send it to someone you know is missing the city.

If you missed the liveliness that comes from one too many Thanksgiving dinner drinks, let the usual hosts know you were thinking of them. This Cabernet trio from Napa is a set of the perfect reds to be enjoyed during upcoming holiday meals, or Zoom parties. Or meetings. It’s the holidays, after all.

Send a little sunshine to the coworker you know is missing their annual escape to the tropics. Not subject to travel precautions or quarantining, this famous key lime pie, all the way from Key West, Florida, is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Whether these turn into nightcaps after a virtual holiday party, caffeine on Christmas morning, or a boost to get through all these long winter days, these two drinks are perfect presents. The tea set comes with 40 options in a holiday-themed tea chest, and the gourmet coffee has four varieties of beans straight from a roastery in Rhode Island. Pick your poison.