Barneys to make a comeback

Storied retailer will open within Saks Fifth Avenue and in Greenwich

New York /
Dec.December 03, 2020 02:38 PM
TRD Staff
Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter with 611 Fifth Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

Barneys will be back in Manhattan early next year.

The luxury department store brand and legendary retailer will open a location in a Saks Fifth Avenue flagship on the fifth floor of 611 Fifth Avenue, Bloomberg reported.

Barneys filed for bankruptcy last year and was bought by Authentic Brands Group and B. Riley for about $270 million in November 2019.

Read more

“We would have liked to have it open by now,” Jamie Salter, CEO of Authentic Brands, said during a conference Wednesday. The opening was delayed by the pandemic.

Fred’s, the restaurant within Barneys, will also be making a return in 2021, although details have yet been released.

Barneys will also open a small standalone shop in Greenwich, Connecticut.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

