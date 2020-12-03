Open Menu

Cuomo to ease requirements for rent relief

$60M in funds will be returned to federal government if not used by Dec. 30 deadline

New York /
Dec.December 03, 2020 06:00 PM
By Georgia Kromei
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

The eligibility requirements for New York’s rent-relief program will be relaxed so that more can access the funds.

Details of the specific changes to the program were not provided, but sources said Gov. Andrew Cuomo would make the change via an executive order issued late Thursday or Friday morning.

The rent-relief program, which was passed in July, came under criticism from tenant groups who said the relief was insufficient. The first day the program was available, a flood of applications temporarily crashed the rental assistance website.

Read more

Just 57,000 of the 94,000 applicants who sought relief were successful. Lawyers representing tenants warned that if the legislature did not act, the remaining funds — $60 million out of an initial $100 million — would go to waste. The funds were provided under the CARES Act and will be returned to the federal government if not spent by Dec. 30.

Jay Martin, the executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, which represents landlords, said the amount of aid was small relative to the overall need, but still “good news” for property owners.

The Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit which represents low-income tenants, criticized the state for waiting until the last moment to make changes to the program.

“Albany has just weeks to recalibrate this program to ensure that $60 million in resources reaches New Yorkers facing eviction and homelessness,” said Judith Goldiner, an attorney at the nonprofit. “This crisis was wholly self-made, the result of Albany waiting until the last second to act and then doing so only in the face of headlines and public pressure.”

Legal Aid, as well as other tenant advocate groups, said the program was flawed from the beginning, because of uneven access to the application process, strict eligibility requirements and insufficient relief.

Those groups instead advocated for bills which would cancel rent across the board for renters, and provide limited, means-tested aid to landlords.

Those bills, however, have not progressed since being introduced in the spring, despite a letter from state Sen. Michael Gianaris asking President-elect Joe Biden to cancel rent.




    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

    LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

    A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit from a group of New York landlords that sought to challenge pandemic protections for tenants. (iStock)

Landlords lose challenge against pandemic renter protections

    Landlords lose challenge against pandemic renter protections

    Foot traffic in Union Square, the Flatiron District and Chelsea is down by 50% from February. (Getty)

    Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods

    About 25 percent of employees had returned to work as of Nov. 18 (Getty; iStock)

    Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch

    Singapore (iStock)

    Singapore luxury market rebounds despite fewer foreign buyers

    The tax break allows foreign visitors to reclaim a sales tax of 20 percent on items bought in the country for more than £30 (Getty; Unsplash)

UK tax break expiration could hurt struggling retailers

    UK tax break expiration could hurt struggling retailers

