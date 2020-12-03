Open Menu

Stockbridge and South Korean firm strike $2B warehouse deal

Uptick in online shopping drives demand for industrial space

National /
Dec.December 03, 2020 12:05 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stockbridge managing director Terry Fancher (Photos via Stockbridge)

Stockbridge managing director Terry Fancher (Photos via Stockbridge)

Shopping online more than usual? Real estate investors are taking notice.

With a surge in e-commerce creating more demand for distribution space, Stockbridge Capital Group and the National Pension Service of Korea have acquired a portfolio of 23 facilities in a deal valued at $2 billion, the largest of its kind since the pandemic hit. The transaction was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The seller is Hillwood, a real estate development and investment firm founded by Ross Perot, Jr.

Read more

It is one of several major industrial deals of late, as investors look to capitalize on the growing sector. It was reported this week that New York investment firm KKR is close to finalizing a warehouse deal valued at more than $800 million.

The portfolio acquired by Stockbridge and its partner spans 14.3 million square foot with facilities in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and other areas.

“We see this acquisition as an exceptional way of tapping into the rapid acceleration of ecommerce growth — one of the most impactful investment themes post-Covid, and likely of the decade to come,” said Terry Fancher, Stockbridge’s executive managing director.

The transaction marks an expansion of Stockbridge’s already growing logistics footprint. Last August, the firm acquired an 6.4 million-square-foot portfolio, followed by an 8.7 million-square-foot portfolio in November.

[WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Foreign InvestmentIndustrial Real EstateInvestment Sales

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
55-15 Grand Avenue, Queens; Phil A. Belling of LBA Realty; Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase (Getty, RXR/BL Architects)

LBA lands $316M loan for Amazon warehouse in Maspeth

LBA lands $316M loan for Amazon warehouse in Maspeth
B6's Paul Massey and Tom Gammino (Photos via B6; Jll)

Tom Gammino joins Paul Massey’s B6

Tom Gammino joins Paul Massey’s B6
From left: Rybak Development's Sergey Rybak, 126 East 86th Street, 128 East 125th Street, Maddd Equities' Jorge Madruga (Rybak, Google Maps; Getty)

Manhattan investment sales show vital signs again

Manhattan investment sales show vital signs again
48-00 Grand Avenue in Maspeth and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Google Maps; Prologis)

Prologis picks up Maspeth parcel for $51M

Prologis picks up Maspeth parcel for $51M
Clockwise from left: 205 Brook Avenue in the Bronx, 219 Jay Street in Brooklyn, 377 Johnson Avenue in Bushwick and 54-25 58th Street in Maspeth (Google Maps; JLL)

Mid-market investment sales record strong week

Mid-market investment sales record strong week
Silvercup Studios in Long Island City, NY (Getty)

The rise of soundstage real estate, by the numbers

The rise of soundstage real estate, by the numbers
Matthew Dicker, Adam Gordon and Jeff Bezos with 1255 and 12595 Flatlands Avenue (Getty, Brooklyn Logistics Center) 

Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York

Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.