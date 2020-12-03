Uniqlo will close its store location at 31 West 34th Street, a new filing indicates.

The global clothing retailer will shut its doors at the Midtown site Feb. 28 and lay off 136 employees there, according to a Department of Labor filing.

The filing cites economic reasons as the cause of the dislocation.

The 64,000-square-foot store, across the street from the Empire State Building, was Uniqlo’s third U.S. location when it opened in 2011. Eight other locations across New York state will remain.

Uniqlo did not respond to requests for comment.