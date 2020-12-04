Open Menu

Blackstone acquires $358M warehouse portfolio

Properties are in California, northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania

National /
Dec.December 04, 2020 10:36 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)

Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)

Blackstone is doubling down on logistics with its acquisition of a $358 million warehouse portfolio.

The asset manager bought 13 properties from Iron Mountain, which will lease back the properties in California, northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, Bloomberg reported. The portfolio totals 2.1 million square feet, adding to Blackstone’s existing warehouse portfolio, which was approximately 800 million square feet in February 2020.

The sale represents the latest logistics deal for Blackstone continues to strengthen its holdings in the sector, which has performed well in the pandemic. Last year, the firm dropped $19 billion on a massive industrial portfolio, and it’s continued its investments in the sector throughout the pandemic.

“Fundamentally, this transaction to us is about buying great real estate in very strong industrial markets,” Nadeem Meghji, Blackstone’s head of real estate in the Americas, told Bloomberg. “First and foremost, we’re focused on location and asset quality. We believe these are good assets to own.”

The demand for e-commerce has risen steeply in recent months, continuing a trend that existed long before many Americans were sitting at home. Other investors have shown increased interest in the sector, too. KKR is currently in talks to purchase an $800 million portfolio of warehouses in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago.

[Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BlackstoneCommercial Real Estatewarehouses

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
President Donald Trump and 1483 Shore Parkway in Brooklyn (Getty; Google Maps)

Lawsuit targets Trump for “fraudulent” rent overcharge scheme

Lawsuit targets Trump for “fraudulent” rent overcharge scheme
Simon and David Reuben with 20 East 76th Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Reuben Brothers pick up Surrey Hotel at a discount

Reuben Brothers pick up Surrey Hotel at a discount
KKR co-founders Henry Kravis And George Roberts (Getty; iStock)

KKR in talks for massive warehouse buy

KKR in talks for massive warehouse buy
Multifamily sector beating the odds

Multifamily sector beating the odds

Multifamily sector beating the odds
The home improvement retailer will stay in it's Flatiron location (Google Maps)

Home Depot extends lease for Flatiron store

Home Depot extends lease for Flatiron store
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. CEO Antonio Neri (Unsplash; Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise leaves Silicon Valley for Texas

Hewlett Packard Enterprise leaves Silicon Valley for Texas
Convention centers are a losing proposition for private developers, but local governments see them as a way to attract business tourism. (iStock)

Convention centers boom despite shows going virtual

Convention centers boom despite shows going virtual
Charlie Kushner and Laurent Morali with Commons at White Marsh Apartments in Maryland (Photos via Sasha Maslov and CommonsatWhiteMarsh)

Kushner looks to unload multifamily properties for $800M

Kushner looks to unload multifamily properties for $800M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.