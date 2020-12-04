Open Menu

JPMorgan, Fisher Bros. land $400M refi on 605 Third

Morgan Stanley provided debt on 1M sf tower

New York /
Dec.December 04, 2020 03:51 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ken Fisher of Fisher Brothers and 605 Third Avenue (Fisher Brothers)

Ken Fisher of Fisher Brothers and 605 Third Avenue (Fisher Brothers)

 

Fisher Brothers and JPMorgan Asset Management secured a $400 million refinancing on their office tower at 605 Third Avenue, as the bank still looks to sell its stake in the property.

Morgan Stanley provided the 10-year, fixed-rate commercial mortgage backed securities loan, according to Commercial Observer. Eastdil Secured’s Grant Frankel, Ken Ziebelman and Ethan Pond arranged the debt.

Fisher Brothers and its partners have made more than $100 million in upgrades to the building since 2014. The 1.1 million-square-foot tower’s largest tenant is the United Nations Population Fund, which leases 131,000 square feet. Broadridge Financial Solutions leases the second most space.

In late October, JPMorgan put its 49 percent stake in the tower on the market. The company valued the entire property at about $600 million. The tower was built in the early 1960s, designed by Emery Roth & Sons.

JPMorgan acquired its stake in the building in 2015 from Rockpoint Group. At the time, Rockpoint also sold its interest in another building it co-owned with Fisher Brothers. at 1345 Sixth Avenue.

 

[CO] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
605 Thirdfisher brothersJPMorgan

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
JPM asset CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes and 605 Third Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and 383 Madison Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPMorgan is calling employees back to the office

JPMorgan is calling employees back to the office
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

700 credit score and 20% down: JPMorgan ups home-loan standards

700 credit score and 20% down: JPMorgan ups home-loan standards
Extell CEO Gary Barnett and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon (Credit: Getty Images)

Barnett refis Diamond District assemblage with $340M loan

Barnett refis Diamond District assemblage with $340M loan
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and 125 West 55th Street (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)

JPMorgan looks to sell Plaza District office building for $550M

JPMorgan looks to sell Plaza District office building for $550M
Related chairman Stephen Ross with 30 Hudson Yards, 1633 Broadway and 55 Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images, Paramount, Wikipedia)

Here were NYC’s largest real estate finance deals of 2019

Here were NYC’s largest real estate finance deals of 2019
42-50 24th Street and (from left) Arnold, Kenneth, Steven and Winston Fisher (Credit: Google Maps)

Fisher Bros. wants to bring a 240-unit mixed-use project to LIC

Fisher Bros. wants to bring a 240-unit mixed-use project to LIC
From left: WeWork co-CEOs Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson with Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

SoftBank rescue plan would bring WeWork’s valuation to $8B

SoftBank rescue plan would bring WeWork’s valuation to $8B
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.