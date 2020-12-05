The Hilton family is looking to part with a Holmby Hills estate that has been in the family for 60 years.

Rick Hilton listed the 15,000-square-foot property for $75 million, according to Forbes. Co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, he is also the son of the late W. Barron Hilton.

When he was 12, Rick Hilton and his family moved into the 2.5-acre Brooklawn Estate, according to the report. His father — son of and eventual successor to Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton — bought the home in 1961 and lived there until his death last year.

“It’s emotional, no doubt,” Hilton said. “But we have so many fond memories and it’s time to move on.”

Not surprisingly, Hilton & Hyland has the listing, with Rick Hilton and his son Barron N. Hilton as listing agents. The younger Hilton joined his father’s brokerage two years ago.

The Hilton family was the second owner of the estate. The original owner was Jacob Paley, who commissioned architect Paul R. Williams to design the house in the 1930s. Work was completed in 1935 at a cost of $100,000, or roughly $1.8 million today.

The 12-bedroom mansion includes several large entertaining rooms as well as a wood-paneled study with a desk handed down through family members by Conrad Hilton.

The backyard is centered around a manicured lawn and lined with hedges and garden features. There’s also a tennis court and a pool house. The large pool has ornate flooring made of thousands of hand-painted tiles with a mosaic depicting the 12 astrological signs, designed by Williams. [Forbes] — Dennis Lynch