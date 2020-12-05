Open Menu

Checkout time: Hilton family lists Holmby Hills estate for $75M

Seller is Rick Hilton, Conrad Hilton’s grandson and co-founder of LA luxury brokerage

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 05, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Barron and Rick Hilton with the Holmby Hills estate (Photos via Wikipedia Commons/Toglenn and Hilton Hyland)

Barron and Rick Hilton with the Holmby Hills estate (Photos via Wikipedia Commons/Toglenn and Hilton Hyland)

The Hilton family is looking to part with a Holmby Hills estate that has been in the family for 60 years.
Rick Hilton listed the 15,000-square-foot property for $75 million, according to Forbes. Co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, he is also the son of the late W. Barron Hilton.

When he was 12, Rick Hilton and his family moved into the 2.5-acre Brooklawn Estate, according to the report. His father — son of and eventual successor to Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton — bought the home in 1961 and lived there until his death last year.

“It’s emotional, no doubt,” Hilton said. “But we have so many fond memories and it’s time to move on.”
Not surprisingly, Hilton & Hyland has the listing, with Rick Hilton and his son Barron N. Hilton as listing agents. The younger Hilton joined his father’s brokerage two years ago.

The Hilton family was the second owner of the estate. The original owner was Jacob Paley, who commissioned architect Paul R. Williams to design the house in the 1930s. Work was completed in 1935 at a cost of $100,000, or roughly $1.8 million today.
The 12-bedroom mansion includes several large entertaining rooms as well as a wood-paneled study with a desk handed down through family members by Conrad Hilton.

The backyard is centered around a manicured lawn and lined with hedges and garden features. There’s also a tennis court and a pool house. The large pool has ornate flooring made of thousands of hand-painted tiles with a mosaic depicting the 12 astrological signs, designed by Williams. [Forbes] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
In the pandemic-stricken residential market, real estate agents are working with influencers to help expand their audiences (iStock; Instagram/huntervought; Instagram/homesteadbrooklyn)

Real estate agents turn to influencers to help sell a lifestyle — and apartments

Real estate agents turn to influencers to help sell a lifestyle — and apartments
Extended Stay America CEO Bruce Haase (Extended Stay, HomeWell Francising)

Extended Stay America weathering pandemic better than rivals

Extended Stay America weathering pandemic better than rivals
Affordable housing developers hope the federal government set a floor rate for 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits. (iStock)

Affordable housing developers look to feds for financing fix

Affordable housing developers look to feds for financing fix
Emily Giske, Scott Durkin, president and COO of Douglas Elliman, Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens and Pam Liebman, CEO of the Corcoran Group (ERG Advisors, Douglas Elliman, Brown Harris Stevens, Corcoran Group)

NYC’s biggest brokerages take on Albany

NYC’s biggest brokerages take on Albany
Ken Fisher of Fisher Brothers and 605 Third Avenue (Fisher Brothers)

JPMorgan, Fisher Bros. land $400M refi on 605 Third

JPMorgan, Fisher Bros. land $400M refi on 605 Third
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.