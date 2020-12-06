Open Menu

Some retailers are now bargain-hunting for new space

Property prices have plummeted and some successful businesses look to take advantage

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 06, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stamford Town Center (Google Maps, iStock)

Stamford Town Center (Google Maps, iStock)

The pandemic has decimated much of the retail industry, but some businesses that have weathered the storm are now shopping for properties and new leases at deep discounts.

Property owners have been feeling the economic pressure, and are offloading space for a fraction of the pre-pandemic price and offering lease incentives, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Home furnishing company Safavieh recently paid $20 million for Taubman Centers’ Stamford Town Center. The Connecticut mall was appraised at $64 million last year — when it hit the market — but has lost some of its biggest tenants, including H&M and Apple.

Falling retail property prices are no surprise: Foot traffic in stores on Black Friday, typically the busiest retail day of the year, was about half of what it was last year.

But not all brick-and-mortar businesses are struggling. Brokers say owners of large groceries, furniture, and discount goods stores have fared well, and have become among the most active property shoppers.

Home Depot plans to relocate a basement store on Manhattan’s Upper East Side to a four-story location occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond, which won’t renew its lease as part of a wider downsizing.

Sever Garcia moved his accessories and travel items store from Downtown Brooklyn to Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, the Journal reported. Usually among the priciest square footage in New York, his new landlord offered three months of free rent and other incentives, he said.

Garcia said he also received offers from landlords in SoHo and out in Long Island, who have offered as much as six months of rent based on a percentage of sales. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
In the pandemic-stricken residential market, real estate agents are working with influencers to help expand their audiences (iStock; Instagram/huntervought; Instagram/homesteadbrooklyn)

Real estate agents turn to influencers to help sell a lifestyle — and apartments

Real estate agents turn to influencers to help sell a lifestyle — and apartments
Extended Stay America CEO Bruce Haase (Extended Stay, HomeWell Francising)

Extended Stay America weathering pandemic better than rivals

Extended Stay America weathering pandemic better than rivals
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Cuomo to ease requirements for rent relief

Cuomo to ease requirements for rent relief
A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit from a group of New York landlords that sought to challenge pandemic protections for tenants. (iStock)

Landlords lose challenge against pandemic renter protections

Landlords lose challenge against pandemic renter protections
The home improvement retailer will stay in it's Flatiron location (Google Maps)

Home Depot extends lease for Flatiron store

Home Depot extends lease for Flatiron store
Foot traffic in Union Square, the Flatiron District and Chelsea is down by 50% from February. (Getty)

Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods

Foot traffic remains low in prime Manhattan neighborhoods
About 25 percent of employees had returned to work as of Nov. 18 (Getty; iStock)

Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch

Offices remain empty, and big cities are feeling the crunch
Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled several laws signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio are constitutional. (Wikipedia Commons, iStock, Getty)

Judge upholds city laws protecting non-paying businesses

Judge upholds city laws protecting non-paying businesses
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.