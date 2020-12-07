Open Menu

Cuomo: Restaurants may have to close this week

Indoor dining to be halted if hospitalization rate does not stabilize

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2020 01:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Restaurants may be forced to shutter once again this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening to shut down indoor dining in New York City if after five days the region’s hospital rate has not stabilized.

In other parts of New York, restaurants would be reduced to 25 percent capacity, Cuomo said in a tweet.

“The CDC has targeted indoor dining as a spreader,” Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday, referring to the Centers for Disease Control.

Read more

The closures will be based on region, meaning that if an area is stabilized, then its restaurants will not be forced to halt indoor dining.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to close schools, which he began reversing by opening elementary schools Monday, has put further pressure on the mayor and governor to close restaurants, which experts say are riskier environments than schools.

The city’s seven-day rolling average of positive Covid tests is 5 percent, de Blasio said Monday morning. He said the city would stop releasing single-day test results because its random fluctuation makes it less indicative of the virus’s spread.

“The trends we are seeing across all indicators are worrisome,” the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, at a press conference Monday.

Sunday, elected officials in New York City released a statement urging Cuomo to designate the entire city an “orange zone,” which would impose stricter Covid restrictions. De Blasio said given the troubling trends, “All options have to be on the table.”

The move would be a crushing blow to restaurants, who have struggled amid the pandemic. About 88 percent of restaurants could not pay full October rent, according to a survey by the NYC Hospitality Alliance released earlier this month.

Other states and cities have made similar decisions. In Los Angeles, stay-at-home order limits retail businesses to 20 percent of indoor capacity and others — including hair and nail salons — must close altogether. Restaurants are limited to take-out.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoCoronavirusNYC RestaurantsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
    LLCs anymore

    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
    LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    From left:  Councilmember Mark Levine, Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Councilmember Carlina Rivera and Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (Getty; New York City Council)

    NYC lawmakers call on Cuomo to end indoor dining, close nonessential offices

    NYC lawmakers call on Cuomo to end indoor dining, close nonessential offices
    Stamford Town Center (Google Maps, iStock)

    Some retailers are now bargain-hunting for new space

    Some retailers are now bargain-hunting for new space
    In the pandemic-stricken residential market, real estate agents are working with influencers to help expand their audiences (iStock; Instagram/huntervought; Instagram/homesteadbrooklyn)

    Real estate agents turn to influencers to help sell a lifestyle — and apartments

    Real estate agents turn to influencers to help sell a lifestyle — and apartments
    Extended Stay America CEO Bruce Haase (Extended Stay, HomeWell Francising)

    Extended Stay America weathering pandemic better than rivals

    Extended Stay America weathering pandemic better than rivals
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

    Cuomo to ease requirements for rent relief

    Cuomo to ease requirements for rent relief
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.