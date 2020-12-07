Open Menu

WATCH: “When everyone’s hitting their pro formas, there’s no incentive to try anything else”: Common’s Brad Hargreaves on the future of multifamily

The co-living CEO shares his thoughts on preparing for a remote work world

Dec.December 07, 2020 07:30 AM
TRD Staff
The co-living space is going through an era of consolidation and investment. Last week, Ollie was scooped up by rival firm Starcity, after the latter raised $30 million in April.

The biggest player in the space is Common, which closed on a $50 million Series D funding round in September, cementing its position as the most well-capitalized co-living startup. The firm is also partnering with institutional players such as Nuveen and Tishman Speyer on projects.

Common’s CEO Brad Hargreaves recently sat down with The Real Deal‘s Hiten Samtani to discuss the firm’s approach to the multifamily industry — and why he thinks his company can grab a significant chunk of the $250 billion multifamily pie.

Watch highlights from the discussion above. For an extended version of this conversation in print, subscribers can read here — TRD Staff

