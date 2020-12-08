The pandemic may derail a decades-long delayed affordable housing project that was finally approved last year.

The construction of the 146-unit Matinecock Court in Huntington’s East Northport hamlet hit another roadblock, according to Newsday. But unlike previous issues with the project — some Huntington residents fought hard against it — this one has to do with Covid-19, according to the developer.

Les Bluestone of Blue Sea Development told Suffolk County officials that he is having trouble raising funds, and also informed them about ballooning costs associated with the pandemic, Newsday reported.

Blue Sea Development is building the affordable housing complex with Matinecock Court Housing Development Fund Corp.

Huntington town spokeswoman Lauren Lembo said the permits for the project have expired and will need to be reapplied for as well.

The project was approved last year, more than 40 years after it was proposed.

The delays had been rooted in local opposition. Residents were concerned the development would bring low-income tenants to the town and worsen traffic, according to reports.

A local branch of the NAACP sued the town over its refusal to grant zoning changes for the project. That case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 1989 ordered Huntington to move the project forward. [Newsday] — Dennis Lynch