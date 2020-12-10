Open Menu

All Year falls behind on $118M mortgage

Financial woes pile up as internal auditor resigns

New York /
Dec.December 10, 2020 12:42 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brooklyn developer All Year Management has fallen behind on a $118 million mortgage on "non-material properties." (iStock)

Brooklyn developer All Year Management has fallen behind on a $118 million mortgage on “non-material properties.” (iStock)

All Year Management’s financial woes continue to pile up.

After missing a payment on its Israeli bonds late last month, the Brooklyn developer is now delinquent on a $118 million mortgage, according to a disclosure filed Wednesday with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The collateral for the mortgage, which is identified only as “a number of non-material properties,” has seen rent collections fall while occupancy has dropped to 78 percent, according to the filing. Yoel Goldman’s firm values the properties at $172.5 million, and the company is behind on $892,000 worth of interest and principal payments, mainly for November.

Further complicating matters, All Year disclosed on Wednesday that internal auditor Ravit Shtrozer has resigned from her role at the company.

Reasons cited for the resignation include failure to schedule a discussion of internal audit reports, lack of response to an audit report sent to management in November and non-payment for audit work done in 2020. Shtrozer had held the position of internal auditor at All Year since 2015, according to the filing.

A representative for All Year did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more

The mortgage on “non-material” properties is the latest in a series of financial obligations All Year has failed to meet in recent weeks. The firm previously disclosed that it was delinquent on a $65 million mezzanine loan for phase two of the Denizen Bushwick rental complex, as well as a $35 million preferred equity investment for a Gowanus development site on Smith Street.

The lender on the Denizen mezzanine loan, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Group, is now seeking to foreclose on its interest in the property.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMortgage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    11 Penn Plaza (Vornado Realty Trust)

    Manhattan office availability continues to reach new highs

    Manhattan office availability continues to reach new highs
    The Real Deal's December 2019 and September 2019 issues

    The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards

    The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards
    Mark Gabbay and Jeff Jacobson (LaSalle, iStock)

    LaSalle CEO Jeff Jacobson stepping down

    LaSalle CEO Jeff Jacobson stepping down
    41-09 to 41-31 Haight Street and 159 West 53rd Street (Google Maps)

    Mid-market investment sales top $100M

    Mid-market investment sales top $100M
    MAG's MaryAnne Gilmartin and Safanad's Andrew Trickett (Getty)

    MAG Partners, Safanad form new joint venture

    MAG Partners, Safanad form new joint venture
    Richmond County Bank Ballpark (Photo via Google Maps)

    Staten Island waterfront redevelopment hits a wall

    Staten Island waterfront redevelopment hits a wall
    An aerial view of Yankees Stadium and the parking lot at 951 River Avenue in the Bronx (Google Maps)

    Yankees cry foul on Bronx parking lot owner

    Yankees cry foul on Bronx parking lot owner
    From left: 161 East 29th Street in East Flatbush, 2 Jardine Place in Ocean Hill and 163 Montauk Avenue in Cypress Hills (Google Maps)

    Former Brooklyn lawyer accused of $8M deed theft scheme

    Former Brooklyn lawyer accused of $8M deed theft scheme
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.