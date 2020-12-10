Open Menu

Elliman’s Ronita Kalra jumps to Compass

Broker started her career at “Million Dollar Listing” star Luis D. Ortiz’s team

New York /
Dec.December 10, 2020 02:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ronita Kalra (Photo via Facebook)

Ronita Kalra (Photo via Facebook)

After a year of working from home, Ronita Kalra is switching things up.

A year after splitting with her former business partner Luis D. Ortiz, Kalra left Douglas Elliman to take her two-agent team to Compass. The main reason she decided to make the move was the brokerage’s integrated platform for agents, which she called “really, really appealing.”

“My workflow has become easier,” she said, adding that she’s noticing the benefits the most for her buyer business. Kalra noted that she and Ortiz had been approached by Compass a few years ago, but passed.

“At the time, nothing was compelling enough for us to move,” she explained. “But [Compass] upped their game with their internal tech.”

Her move was finalized this fall as news of Compass’ impending IPO began to trickle out, but Kalra said that wasn’t a factor in her decision.

Read more

Last year, Kalra and her team made $1.3 million in gross commission income. Recent sales include a $3 million deal at AvalonBay Communities’ Park Loggia condo on the Upper West Side, and a $1.75 million deal at 135 East 83rd Street, an Upper East Side co-op. Her team has a $3.5 million penthouse in contract at 40 East 21st Street in the Flatiron District.

Kalra got her start in real estate after meeting Ortiz, then a star of “Million Dollar Listing New York,” at a conference. Ortiz was sitting next to Elliman’s chairman Howard Lorber and CEO Dottie Herman. When the former got up to speak, she slid into his chair and pitched the broker on her skills. From there, she quickly became his partner and grew a following of her own after appearing on the Bravo series.

When Ortiz left real estate in 2016, Kalra continued their business, giving her former partner a 5 percent cut on every deal for the continued use of his name. The arrangement lasted until last November, when Ortiz announced a move to Puerto Rico. At the time, Kalra said the separation was “organic.”

Kalra is one of many brokers switching firms this year. Some agents say they’re making these moves during a pandemic because a down market is giving them the time to make a change.

Firms including Compass, the Corcoran Group and Triplemint have been vocal in maintaining rigorous recruitment campaigns throughout the pandemic.

“We wish Ronita the best of luck in all her future endeavors,” said a spokesman for Elliman.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassDouglas EllimanResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)

    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans

    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)

    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas

    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax

    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Analysts predict that more than $3.7 trillion of mortgages will be extended by the end of the year. (iStock)

    Mortgage originations on track to beat 2003 record

    Mortgage originations on track to beat 2003 record
    The Real Deal's December 2019 and September 2019 issues

    The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards

    The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards
    HW Media founder and CEO Clayton Collins and Real Trends President Steve Murray (Photos via HW Media and Real Trends)

    HousingWire acquires real estate brokerage rankings firm Real Trends

    HousingWire acquires real estate brokerage rankings firm Real Trends
    A rendering of the Flushing waterfront and Assemblymember Ron Kim (Photos via Hill West Architects, Getty, iStock)

    Why real estate gets blamed for poverty

    Why real estate gets blamed for poverty
    New leases in NYC last month (Unsplash)

    Tenants sign leases in record numbers but rents stay down

    Tenants sign leases in record numbers but rents stay down
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.