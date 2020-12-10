It may be a buyers’ market in Manhattan, but no one told Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The celebrity couple has reportedly reached a deal to sell their Tribeca home for almost $40 million — a huge jump from what they paid for it two years ago.

“They are in contract to sell and the deal is expected to close soon,” a person familiar with the matter told the New York Post.

The couple purchased the 4,600 square-foot, 12th-floor unit at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street condominium for $25.46 million in 2018. It features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and 1,900 square feet of terrace space. The star quarterback and supermodel also own a unit on the floor below, which they reportedly plan to keep.

Brady left the New England Patriots after last season and now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tom and Gisele still love New York but they are downsizing because they are spending so much time in Tampa,” a source with knowledge of the recent sale told the Post.

The buyer is reported to be a financier based in both New York and Connecticut.

[NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan