Open Menu

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen sell Tribeca home for $40M

Celebrity couple bought unit two years ago for $25M

New York /
Dec.December 10, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 70 Vestry Street (Photos via Getty; 70 Vestry)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 70 Vestry Street (Photos via Getty; 70 Vestry)

It may be a buyers’ market in Manhattan, but no one told Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The celebrity couple has reportedly reached a deal to sell their Tribeca home for almost $40 million — a huge jump from what they paid for it two years ago.

“They are in contract to sell and the deal is expected to close soon,” a person familiar with the matter told the New York Post.

The couple purchased the 4,600 square-foot, 12th-floor unit at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street condominium for $25.46 million in 2018. It features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and 1,900 square feet of terrace space. The star quarterback and supermodel also own a unit on the floor below, which they reportedly plan to keep.

Read more

Brady left the New England Patriots after last season and now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tom and Gisele still love New York but they are downsizing because they are spending so much time in Tampa,” a source with knowledge of the recent sale told the Post.

The buyer is reported to be a financier based in both New York and Connecticut.

[NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
A rendering of the Flushing waterfront and Assemblymember Ron Kim (Photos via Hill West Architects, Getty, iStock)

Why real estate gets blamed for poverty

Why real estate gets blamed for poverty
Most of net lease REITs' retail properties like pharmacies, groceries and restaurants were deemed “essential” (Google Maps, iStock)

Net lease REITs piece together Covid strategy

Net lease REITs piece together Covid strategy
New leases in NYC last month (Unsplash)

Tenants sign leases in record numbers but rents stay down

Tenants sign leases in record numbers but rents stay down
(iStock)

Foreclosure filings are way down. There’s a reason

Foreclosure filings are way down. There’s a reason
Mark Gabbay and Jeff Jacobson (LaSalle, iStock)

LaSalle CEO Jeff Jacobson stepping down

LaSalle CEO Jeff Jacobson stepping down
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.