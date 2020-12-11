Open Menu

Falling ice capades: Extell sued over icicles at Central Park Tower

Bike rental company alleges developer didn’t take proper safety precautions

New York /
Dec.December 11, 2020 01:15 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Extell Development's Gary Barnett and Central Park Tower (Building photo via Central Park Tower)

Extell Development’s Gary Barnett and Central Park Tower (Building photo via Central Park Tower)

First, a dying luxury market. Then a pandemic. And now, a dispute over falling icicles.

Falling icicles?

That’s according to a lawsuit filed by a bike rental company against Extell Development and its contractors, including Lendlease, over a 2019 incident at Central Park Tower, the developer’s supertall skyscraper at 217 West 57th Street.

The company, Central Park Bike Tours, claims it lost six days of business and revenue due to the falling ice, and is seeking at least $150,000, plus fees, in restitution.

“Negligent ice maintenance and removal related to the project at the Central Park Tower caused a shutdown of West 58th Street and several adjoining streets,” the plaintiff says in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court. “Current and potential customers were either fearful of or not permitted to walk toward [our] store because their lives were in danger.”

Extell did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more

“While the city thrives on new development, building owners and contractors have an obligation to ensure their construction projects do not present a danger to the public,” the plaintiff’s lawyers, Pardalis & Nohavicka, said in a statement. “Despite previous incidents, warnings and shutdowns, the defendants did not take the necessary steps to ensure public safety.”

Central Park Tower is the city’s tallest residential building, and topped out at its full 1,550-foot height in 2019. It’s also projected to be the most expensive condo in the city, with a $4 billion sellout — though it’s faced the same pressures as other real estate projects because of the pandemic and the softening luxury market.

The Billionaires’ Row tower was issued two violations from the Department of Building last December over ice falling from the construction site and construction equipment. One reads, “Police on site. Street closed. No injuries.”

Central Park Tower has a history of safety issues that have resulted in litigation. In 2018, a sheet of glass weighing 2,300 pounds fell from the building, killing a security worker. Lendlease settled the lawsuit brought by the worker’s family for $1.25 million, although it continues to fight financial penalties.

In January of this year, the construction firm sued the DOB and the Office of Administration Trials and Hearings over a $25,000 fine imposed following the accident.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Billionaires RowExtell DevelopmentNYC Luxury MarketReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)

    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square

    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    CIM Group's Shaul Kuba and HFZ Capital's Ziel Feldman (Getty)

    Foreclosures tied to 4 HFZ condo buildings halted, for now

    Foreclosures tied to 4 HFZ condo buildings halted, for now
    111 West 57th Street and JDS Development's Michael Stern (Photos via JDS)

    Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street fetches over $50M

    Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street fetches over $50M
    Gotham Organization CEO David L. Picket and renderings of the (Photos via Gotham; FXCollaborative)

    Brooklynites sue Landmarks over “devastating” 265-foot project

    Brooklynites sue Landmarks over “devastating” 265-foot project
    From left: 161 East 29th Street in East Flatbush, 2 Jardine Place in Ocean Hill and 163 Montauk Avenue in Cypress Hills (Google Maps)

    Former Brooklyn lawyer accused of $8M deed theft scheme

    Former Brooklyn lawyer accused of $8M deed theft scheme
    308 W. 133rd Street (Google Maps, iStock)

    Lender to Harlem developer: Pay back $26M loan plus fees

    Lender to Harlem developer: Pay back $26M loan plus fees
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.