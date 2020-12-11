Open Menu

HFZ’s Ziel Feldman shows partner Nir Meir the door: sources

Incident this week comes as developer is battling with lenders, contractors on several properties

New York /
Dec.December 11, 2020 05:06 PM
By Rich Bockmann, Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Keith Larsen
Nir Meir and HFZ founder Ziel Feldman (Photos via iStock; HFZ)

HFZ Capital Group’s Ziel Feldman has given his partner Nir Meir the boot, The Real Deal has learned.

Sources told TRD that earlier this week, Feldman had Meir escorted out of HFZ’s office at 600 Madison Avenue. An email sent to Meir’s address on Friday afternoon bounced back with the following message: “Thank you for your email. Nir Meir is no longer affiliated with HFZ Capital Group LLC, its subsidiaries or affiliates.”

Reached Friday afternoon, Meir said he would call back. A spokesperson for HFZ sent the following statement: “HFZ is pleased to announce that its founder Ziel Feldman has returned to the day to day management of the company. Mr. Feldman will assume the responsibilities of Nir Meir, who is no longer with the company.”

The incident comes as HFZ, one of New York’s most prominent condominium developers and owner of a large nationwide portfolio, is engaged in multiple conflicts with its lenders and investors across several projects. Construction at its flagship condo project, The XI, stalled last month, and last week, HFZ’s lender took over its equity stake in a 12 million-square-foot last-mile portfolio. CIM Group has sought to foreclose on four mezzanine positions tied to four HFZ Manhattan condo projects, though this week HFZ won a ruling to stay the foreclosure. Starwood Capital Group alleges that HFZ owes $157 million on loan payments tied to the Chatsworth, a co-op conversion at 344 West 72nd Street.

This is a developing story.

Tags
hfz capital groupziel feldman

