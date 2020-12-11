Open Menu

Logistics market is hot, but is a bubble forming?

Sector accounted for 20% of global commercial real estate spending this year

National /
Dec.December 11, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clockwise from left: Blackstone Group's Jonathan Gray, KKR's Henry Kravis and Cerberus Capital Management's Stephen Feinberg (Photos via Getty; iStock; Cerberus)

Clockwise from left: Blackstone Group’s Jonathan Gray, KKR’s Henry Kravis and Cerberus Capital Management’s Stephen Feinberg (Photos via Getty; iStock; Cerberus)

Investors can’t get enough of warehouses and logistics spaces these days, but there are some signs that a bubble could be forming.

Asset management firms including Blackstone Group, Cerberus Capital Management and KKR have doubled down on logistics centers, and prices for warehouses have surged, Bloomberg News reported. According to real estate research firm Real Capital Analytics, values for industrial properties rose 8.5 percent in the past year, while retail real estate values fell 5.2 percent and offices stayed steady.

The intense interest in the niche sector has led some, including Jonathan Needell, CIO of Kairos Investment Management, to wonder whether logistics space is headed for a bubble.

“You’re getting people chasing industrial, in particular, to prices that are unsustainable,” said Needell. His firm controls $1 billion in commercial real estate.

Investment in warehouses has ticked up outside of the United States, too. According to research firm CBRE, investments in the sector made up 20 percent of global commercial real estate spending this year, compared with just 15 percent of the total in 2015.

CBRE also projects that logistics’ upward trajectory will continue for at least a decade. According to its analysis, logistics prices will rise 68 percent by 2030.

Still, some lenders are wary — especially as demand for new construction of logistics space surges to 1 billion square feet by 2025, according to JLL.

“There’s a huge amount of industrial space being built now,” Andrea Balkan, managing partner in Brookfield Asset Management’s real estate finance group, told Bloomberg. “We are always cautious on lending in markets or on property types which everyone else is rushing into.”

[Bloomberg News] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Blackstone Groupbrookfield asset managementCommercial Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Indoor dining will shut down again in NYC

Indoor dining will shut down again in NYC
REBNY's  James Whelan  and RXR's Scott Rechler (Photos via REBNY; Getty; iStock)

REBNY pitches turning empty Manhattan offices into housing

REBNY pitches turning empty Manhattan offices into housing
(iStock)

These 10 retailers plan the largest expansions

These 10 retailers plan the largest expansions
“Our once-vibrant restaurant industry is suffering,” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of NYSRA. (iStock, Getty, NYSRA)

54% of NY restaurants expect to close in six months

54% of NY restaurants expect to close in six months
CIM Group's Shaul Kuba and HFZ Capital's Ziel Feldman (Getty)

Foreclosures tied to 4 HFZ condo buildings halted, for now

Foreclosures tied to 4 HFZ condo buildings halted, for now
11 Penn Plaza (Vornado Realty Trust)

Manhattan office availability continues to reach new highs

Manhattan office availability continues to reach new highs
Brooklyn developer All Year Management has fallen behind on a $118 million mortgage on "non-material properties." (iStock)

All Year falls behind on $118M mortgage

All Year falls behind on $118M mortgage
The Real Deal's December 2019 and September 2019 issues

The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards

The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.