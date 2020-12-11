Open Menu

Suffolk County launches rental assistance and small business grant programs

Renters can have a month of rent covered, while small businesses can recieve grants

New York /
Dec.December 11, 2020 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
County Executive Steve Bellone (Photos via iStock; Steve Bellone)

County Executive Steve Bellone (Photos via iStock; Steve Bellone)

Suffolk County will distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars in emergency rental assistance and grants to residents and business owners facing hardships because of the pandemic.

Residents can receive a one-time full-month assistance payment of up to $2,500, County Executive Steve Bellone said, according to Patch. Tenants must verify their income and their landlords must willingly to participate in the program to qualify. Payments would be made directly to landlords.

Small businesses with up to 50 employees can receive grants of up to 10,000 based on the number of people they employ. That money will come from Community Development Block Grants. There is enough funding for 150 such grants.

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hamptons-weekly

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.