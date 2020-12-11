Suffolk County will distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars in emergency rental assistance and grants to residents and business owners facing hardships because of the pandemic.

Residents can receive a one-time full-month assistance payment of up to $2,500, County Executive Steve Bellone said, according to Patch. Tenants must verify their income and their landlords must willingly to participate in the program to qualify. Payments would be made directly to landlords.

Small businesses with up to 50 employees can receive grants of up to 10,000 based on the number of people they employ. That money will come from Community Development Block Grants. There is enough funding for 150 such grants.