Open Menu

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen revealed as buyers of Indian Creek property

Jackie Soffer sold the property last month to a company tied to her brother, Jeffrey Soffer

Miami /
Dec.December 11, 2020 08:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 26 Indian Creek Island Road (Getty, Google Maps)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 26 Indian Creek Island Road (Getty, Google Maps)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, are revealed as the buyers of a waterfront property on exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Brady and Bündchen paid $17 million for the lot at 26 Indian Creek Island Road, which includes a teardown. It is close to the Indian Creek lot that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are expected to buy to build a new mansion. Page Six first reported the celebrity buyers.

Last month, Turnberry Associates chairman and CEO Jackie Soffer sold the property at 26 Indian Creek Island Road to an entity tied to her brother, Jeffrey Soffer. He lives next door and was previously married to supermodel Elle Macpherson. Jeffrey is reportedly friends with Brady.

Brady and Bündchen are living in Derek Jeter’s waterfront Tampa mansion, which is on the market for $29 million. They were rumored to have looked at properties elsewhere in Miami Beach, including North Bay Road, sources told The Real Deal. They’re reportedly in contract to sell their Tribeca home for nearly $40 million.

Ultra high-end sales in Miami Beach and Palm Beach have been on fire in recent months, as out-of-state buyers look to move to the tax-friendly Sunshine State during the pandemic.

Trump and Kushner are under contract to pay $30 million for 4 Indian Creek Island Road, buying one of the lots that Julio Iglesias is selling, Page Six reported.

Model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are reportedly the buyers of a waterfront Miami Beach mansion that sold over the summer for $23.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estateindian creekMiami Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner with 2318 North Bay Road (Getty)

    Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion

    Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner revealed as buyers of Miami Beach mansion
    President Donald Trump and 85-15 Wareham Place in Queens (Photos via Getty; Wikipedia Commons)

    New tactic to sell Trump’s childhood home: GoFundMe

    New tactic to sell Trump’s childhood home: GoFundMe
    Cher and Keith Menin with 64 La Gorce Circle (Getty, Menin Hospitality, Douglas Elliman)

    Cher’s former Miami Beach mansion sells to Keith Menin for $17M

    Cher’s former Miami Beach mansion sells to Keith Menin for $17M
    Rob Lowe and his 5,700-square-foot Montecito home (Getty, Redfin)

    Rob Lowe buys again in Montecito

    Rob Lowe buys again in Montecito
    Jared and Ivanka with the Indian Creek Island property (Photos via Getty; Duree & Company)

    Ivanka and Jared buying $30M Miami waterfront lot from Julio Iglesias

    Ivanka and Jared buying $30M Miami waterfront lot from Julio Iglesias
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.