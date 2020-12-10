Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, are revealed as the buyers of a waterfront property on exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Brady and Bündchen paid $17 million for the lot at 26 Indian Creek Island Road, which includes a teardown. It is close to the Indian Creek lot that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are expected to buy to build a new mansion. Page Six first reported the celebrity buyers.

Last month, Turnberry Associates chairman and CEO Jackie Soffer sold the property at 26 Indian Creek Island Road to an entity tied to her brother, Jeffrey Soffer. He lives next door and was previously married to supermodel Elle Macpherson. Jeffrey is reportedly friends with Brady.

Brady and Bündchen are living in Derek Jeter’s waterfront Tampa mansion, which is on the market for $29 million. They were rumored to have looked at properties elsewhere in Miami Beach, including North Bay Road, sources told The Real Deal. They’re reportedly in contract to sell their Tribeca home for nearly $40 million.

Ultra high-end sales in Miami Beach and Palm Beach have been on fire in recent months, as out-of-state buyers look to move to the tax-friendly Sunshine State during the pandemic.

Trump and Kushner are under contract to pay $30 million for 4 Indian Creek Island Road, buying one of the lots that Julio Iglesias is selling, Page Six reported.

Model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are reportedly the buyers of a waterfront Miami Beach mansion that sold over the summer for $23.5 million.