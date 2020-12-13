The tallest penthouse in Europe has hit the market, and it’s so big the buyer may never need to leave.

The three-level, 23,000-square-foot penthouse at Moscow’s Federation Tower has an asking price of $35 million, according to the New York Post.

The unit stretches across the top three floors of the 97-story building at Federation Tower, which contrary to its name has two towers built on one podium.

The penthouse’s most notable features are its three-level staircase and the floor-to-ceiling windows that in some parts of the unit stretch up all three levels. The windows have massive panes with virtually unobstructed views of the city. The ceilings in some spaces also span all three levels, such as in a main lounge area at the base of the spiral staircase.

The pandemic has hurt demand for ultra-luxury penthouse units, partially because restrictions on international travel make it difficult for potential foreign buyers to see units, but plenty of big-ticket deals are still closing. On Wednesday, the penthouse at 111 West 57th Street in Manhattan went into contract for $50 million.

Construction on Federation Tower began in 2005 but was delayed during the Great Recession. It was completed in 2017. It was the tallest skyscraper in Europe until the Lakhta Center, an office tower in Saint Petersburg, Russia, was completed last year.

