Open Menu

$50M worth of Brooklyn luxury deals inked last week

19 homes asking $2M or more went into contract

New York /
Dec.December 14, 2020 02:30 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
115 Milton Street in Greenpoint that went into contract at $3.75 million (Compass)

115 Milton Street in Greenpoint that went into contract at $3.75 million (Compass)

 

Brooklyn’s luxury market continued to see strong contract activity in the second week of December — and once again, townhouses were the top performers.

Last week there were 19 deals inked at $2 million or more, worth a combined $50 million, according to Compass’ weekly luxury report. That wasn’t quite as strong as the prior week, which saw 26 deals signed for a total deal volume of $88 million, the second best week since the pandemic began in March.

Read more

The most expensive contract last week was a renovated Williamsburg townhouse at 202 North 8th Street. The five-bedroom property spans over 4,000 square feet with a rear garden and private outdoor terrace off the master bedroom. It was last asking $3.99 million.

The second-priciest deal was a Greenpoint home at 115 Milton Street. The four-bedroom house is 3,720 square feet with features such as exposed brick and stained glass skylights. It went into contract asking $3.75 million.

Of last week’s deals, 15 of the contracts were townhouses, while just four were condominiums. There were no contracts signed for co-op units. Once again, townhouses had a lower price per square foot on average and were the larger properties.

The average price per square foot for townhouses last week was $838, compared to $1,543 for condos. The average size of a townhouse was nearly 3,250 square feet while the average condo was 1,820 square feet.

For all 19 of the luxury contracts inked last week in the borough, the median asking price was about $2.5 million. The average days on market was 224, and the average listing discount was 3 percent.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Bonnie Stone Sellers and Jeff Hyland with the platform (Linkedin, Getty, Forbes)

    Forbes launches worldwide luxury listings platform

    Forbes launches worldwide luxury listings platform
    Nicky Jam and his Miami Beach home (Getty, Prestige Realty Group)

    Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss

    Musician Nicky Jam relists Palm Island home at a loss
    RealPlus’ Eric Gordon, Michael Gabriel and REBNY's James Whelan and Ninve James (Gordon by Emily Assiran; Whelan via Facebook/REBNY) 

    Accusations, a secret rival and brewing legal fight embroil new listings portal

    Accusations, a secret rival and brewing legal fight embroil new listings portal
    Ronita Kalra (Photo via Facebook)

    Elliman’s Ronita Kalra jumps to Compass

    Elliman’s Ronita Kalra jumps to Compass
    Analysts predict that more than $3.7 trillion of mortgages will be extended by the end of the year. (iStock)

    Mortgage originations on track to beat 2003 record

    Mortgage originations on track to beat 2003 record
    The Real Deal's December 2019 and September 2019 issues

    The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards

    The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards
    HW Media founder and CEO Clayton Collins and Real Trends President Steve Murray (Photos via HW Media and Real Trends)

    HousingWire acquires real estate brokerage rankings firm Real Trends

    HousingWire acquires real estate brokerage rankings firm Real Trends
    A rendering of the Flushing waterfront and Assemblymember Ron Kim (Photos via Hill West Architects, Getty, iStock)

    Why real estate gets blamed for poverty

    Why real estate gets blamed for poverty
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.