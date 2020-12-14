Southampton Village’s Linden Estate is on the market for $75 million, according to Mansion Global.

The 10-acre estate is owned by Jürgen Friedrich, co-founder of the European branch of fashion brand Esprit.

Boasting an 18,000-square-foot main home with 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, the estate was built in 1915. The home features many stately rooms, including a wood-paneled library.

The grounds are meticulously landscaped and include a grass tennis court, arbors, a fountain, and a carriage house with an attached greenhouse. There are two pools — one outdoor and another in a greenhouse-style building.

Friedrich and his wife bought the home in 1999 for $8.5 million and have invested millions of dollars into restorations and renovations over the years. It was on and off the market in the first half of the 2010s.

[Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch