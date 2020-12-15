Open Menu

Commercial real estate’s looming distress problem

About $126B worth of commercial properties could sell at distressed prices

National /
Dec.December 15, 2020 08:56 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sales of distressed properties could reach $321B in the next five years. (iStock)

Sales of distressed properties could reach $321B in the next five years. (iStock)

Covid-19’s effect on commercial real estate will continue long after 2020 comes to a close.

About $126 billion worth of properties within the sector — hotels, offices and retail spaces, to name a few — will sell at distressed prices by 2022, Bloomberg News reported, citing data from CoStar Group. That’s higher than what came onto the market in the two years following the Great Recession in 2008.

Sales of these troubled assets could hit as much as $321 billion by 2025 — and in a worst case situation, the total could reach $659 billion, according to a CoStar.

Mortgage delinquencies for hotels and retail assets are skyrocketing due to the pandemic. On the office side of things, it remains unclear when, or even if, companies will will bring employees back once it’s safe to do so, but some are predicting hefty losses.

Private equity and hedge funds have raised billions of dollars to pour into these distressed real estate assets.

[Bloomberg]  — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateReal Estate Investment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

Real estate’s glittery holiday parties on hold due to Covid

Real estate’s glittery holiday parties on hold due to Covid
(iStock)

“A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing

“A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing
KKR's Henry Kravis (Getty, iStock)

KKR doubles down on industrial with $835M acquisition

KKR doubles down on industrial with $835M acquisition
Blackstone’s Nadeem Meghji (Blackstone, iStock)

Blackstone to acquire life-sciences portfolio for $3.45B

Blackstone to acquire life-sciences portfolio for $3.45B
Deutsche Bank Christiana Riley, chief executive for Deutsche in the Americas (iStock; Getty)

Deutsche Bank could move half its NY staff to smaller hubs

Deutsche Bank could move half its NY staff to smaller hubs
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Getty; iStock)

Google pushes back employees’ return to offices

Google pushes back employees’ return to offices
Bobby Flay and 1140 Broadway (Getty, Google Maps)

Bobby Flay’s restaurant group must pay rent despite pandemic woes: judge

Bobby Flay’s restaurant group must pay rent despite pandemic woes: judge
1201 Eastlake Avenue E in Seattle, one of the three buildings in the sale. (Martin Development Services)

Life sciences deal is Washington state’s largest sale ever

Life sciences deal is Washington state’s largest sale ever
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.