The former Norwalk home of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has sold for $914,000 after two months on the market, according to Variety. It’s where Charli D’Amelio recorded and posted her first TikToks in the summer of 2019.

Since then the teenage sisters have moved from Connecticut to Los Angeles with their families and become social media royalty, earning a collective $6.9 million through merchandise sales, advertising and other revenue streams.

Marc and Heidi D’Amelio bought the 3,700-square-foot Norwalk home in late 2011 for around $800,000. It has four bedrooms, including a main suite. The family is currently renting a home in the Hollywood Hills for an estimated $35,000 per month. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch