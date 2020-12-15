Open Menu

Former Norwalk home of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio sells

The 3,700-square-foot home is where Charli D'Amelio posted her first TikTok

Dec.December 15, 2020 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and their former Norwalk home (Photos via Getty; Movoto)

The former Norwalk home of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has sold for $914,000 after two months on the market, according to Variety. It’s where Charli D’Amelio recorded and posted her first TikToks in the summer of 2019.

Since then the teenage sisters have moved from Connecticut to Los Angeles with their families and become social media royalty, earning a collective $6.9 million through merchandise sales, advertising and other revenue streams.

Marc and Heidi D’Amelio bought the 3,700-square-foot Norwalk home in late 2011 for around $800,000. It has four bedrooms, including a main suite. The family is currently renting a home in the Hollywood Hills for an estimated $35,000 per month. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch

