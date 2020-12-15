Open Menu

Madison Realty Capital to pay Toledano tenants $1M in rent credits

Landlord’s bankruptcy case moves forward

New York /
Dec.December 15, 2020 05:35 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Letitia James, Raphael Toledano and Josh Zegen with 223 East 5th Street and 325 East 12th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

From left: Letitia James, Raphael Toledano and Josh Zegen with 223 East 5th Street and 325 East 12th Street (Getty; Google Maps; Toledano by Michael McWeeney)

Madison Realty Capital has agreed to pay more than $1 million in rent credits to tenants of Raphael Toledano’s East Village portfolio.

The private equity firm settled claims that when it issued Toledano $124 million to acquire the 15 buildings, it knew or should have known that the landlord’s business plan hinged on aggressively and illegally deregulating apartments. Last year, Toledano agreed to pay $3 million to settle allegations that he coerced tenants to take buyouts and used unsafe construction to force residents out.

“Madison Realty Capital aided one of our city’s worst landlords in his unlawful scheme, but we’re holding the company to account and delivering real relief to the many victims through rent credits and housing placement,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office initiated the investigation against Madison, said in a statement.

Under the settlement agreement, Madison wasn’t required to admit wrongdoing.

Read more

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter without admitting or denying any of the allegations raised, and will continue to work with the tenants and community stakeholders to continue to improve the buildings and bring positive change to the community,” a spokesperson for Madison said in a statement.

The rent credits are intended for tenants who began living in the buildings on or before April 7, 2017. A subsidiary of Madison took control of Toledano’s portfolio that year, when Toledano filed for bankruptcy. Toledano had paid $97 million to buy the properties from the Tabak family in 2015.

If Madison sells any of the properties before distributing all of the rent credits, it will need to either pay the credits off or ensure that the new owners take responsibility for them, according to the settlement agreement. Madison also agreed to provide housing within the portfolio to 10 formerly homeless families, whose rent vouchers will cover the legal rent for the apartments.

Madison and its affiliates also had to agree not to seek rent increases on any of the apartments through the state’s Major Capital Improvement program.

The agreement also settles $5 million worth of claims brought by the AG against Madison and Toledano. Madison will instead pay $150,000 in restitution. The settlement also resolves claims brought against Toledano’s business entities in bankruptcy court, allowing those proceedings to move forward. An amended bankruptcy plan was filed with the court on Tuesday.

In January, The Real Deal reported that a bankruptcy plan had yet to be executed and that roughly half of the portfolio’s apartments have sat vacant since 2016.

Rich Bockmann contributed reporting to this story.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    east villageLetitia Jamesmadison realty capitalraphael toledanoReal Estate LawsuitsRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Peter Nygård (Getty)

    Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment

    Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment
    Wall Street ramps up funding to lease homes to struggling homeowners (Getty, Unsplash)

    Sale-leasebacks increasingly target struggling homeowners

    Sale-leasebacks increasingly target struggling homeowners
    JDS Development's Michael Stern and 111 West 57th Street (JDS)

    JDS sues 111 West 57th contractor, insurer over shoddy work and “blunderbuss requests”

    JDS sues 111 West 57th contractor, insurer over shoddy work and “blunderbuss requests”
    The Mark's outdoor tent covering Zadig et Voltaire's storefront at East 77th St

    Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit

    Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit
    The Vitre at 302 East 96th Street with Wonder Works Construction’s Joseph Klaynberg and Daniel Klaynberg (Vitre NY; Wonder Works; iStock)

    Mezz lender takes control of Wonder Works’ UES condo

    Mezz lender takes control of Wonder Works’ UES condo
    Bobby Flay and 1140 Broadway (Getty, Google Maps)

    Bobby Flay’s restaurant group must pay rent despite pandemic woes: judge

    Bobby Flay’s restaurant group must pay rent despite pandemic woes: judge
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett and Central Park Tower (Building photo via Central Park Tower)

    Falling ice capades: Extell sued over icicles at Central Park Tower

    Falling ice capades: Extell sued over icicles at Central Park Tower
    State Senators Brian Kavanagh,  Julia Salazar, Zellnor Myrie and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

    Lawmakers mull action on evictions as rent relief expansion stalls

    Lawmakers mull action on evictions as rent relief expansion stalls
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.