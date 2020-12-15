Madison Realty Capital has agreed to pay more than $1 million in rent credits to tenants of Raphael Toledano’s East Village portfolio.

The private equity firm settled claims that when it issued Toledano $124 million to acquire the 15 buildings, it knew or should have known that the landlord’s business plan hinged on aggressively and illegally deregulating apartments. Last year, Toledano agreed to pay $3 million to settle allegations that he coerced tenants to take buyouts and used unsafe construction to force residents out.

“Madison Realty Capital aided one of our city’s worst landlords in his unlawful scheme, but we’re holding the company to account and delivering real relief to the many victims through rent credits and housing placement,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office initiated the investigation against Madison, said in a statement.

Under the settlement agreement, Madison wasn’t required to admit wrongdoing.

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter without admitting or denying any of the allegations raised, and will continue to work with the tenants and community stakeholders to continue to improve the buildings and bring positive change to the community,” a spokesperson for Madison said in a statement.

The rent credits are intended for tenants who began living in the buildings on or before April 7, 2017. A subsidiary of Madison took control of Toledano’s portfolio that year, when Toledano filed for bankruptcy. Toledano had paid $97 million to buy the properties from the Tabak family in 2015.

If Madison sells any of the properties before distributing all of the rent credits, it will need to either pay the credits off or ensure that the new owners take responsibility for them, according to the settlement agreement. Madison also agreed to provide housing within the portfolio to 10 formerly homeless families, whose rent vouchers will cover the legal rent for the apartments.

Madison and its affiliates also had to agree not to seek rent increases on any of the apartments through the state’s Major Capital Improvement program.

The agreement also settles $5 million worth of claims brought by the AG against Madison and Toledano. Madison will instead pay $150,000 in restitution. The settlement also resolves claims brought against Toledano’s business entities in bankruptcy court, allowing those proceedings to move forward. An amended bankruptcy plan was filed with the court on Tuesday.

In January, The Real Deal reported that a bankruptcy plan had yet to be executed and that roughly half of the portfolio’s apartments have sat vacant since 2016.

Rich Bockmann contributed reporting to this story.