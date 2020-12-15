Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

Things may be different in New York for this year’s holiday season, but Midtown is still lit up for the holiday season. Hanukkah is already underway, Christmas is right around the corner, and next Monday marks the official start of winter.

If you’re still in need of holiday gifts, take inspiration from the season and look for items that are warm and luxurious. Whether they’re for you, your favorite colleague or a friend who could use some extra holiday cheer, these gifts will inspire cozy vibes all season long.

See below for some of the best items to keep your home calm and bright this winter.

Le Labo Discovery Candle Set

These are candles that no one would dare re-gift. Featuring three of the top Le Labo scents — Petit Grain 21, Palo Santo 14 and Figue 15 — this set can be enjoyed all year round.

The Marshmallow Blanket

This throw is soft, cozy, fashionable — and functional. This faux fur weighted blanket can pull together a hygge aesthetic while still providing comfort during the holidays and beyond.

Baccarat Wine Therapy Crystal Wine Glass Set

A holiday dinner is the perfect time to bring out your most special tabletop accoutrements, including high-end glassware. This assortment from Baccarat is chicly mismatched, adding a bit of style to your favorite wine pairings.



Little Pie Winter Sampler

Nothing says “holidays” quite like the smell of freshly baked pie. This assortment from the Little Pie Company includes mini versions of classic flavors: pumpkin, Southern pecan, Mississippi mud, and sour cream apple walnut.



Solo Stove Bonfire

If you’re dreaming of a crackling holiday fire — and don’t have a fireplace — this portable, freestanding fire pit might be the solution. It burns real wood to create a roaring flame, and it’s engineered to produce less smoke, making it a great option for decks or smaller outdoor spaces.