Actress Candice Bergen and developer Marshall Rose are looking to part with their mansion located in one of the more sought-after spots in East Hampton, according to Variety.

The couple listed the 4,500-square-foot home for $18 million.

The property at 72 Lily Pond Lane totals 1.8 acres. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms between the main house and detached guest house. The pool is located behind the guest house surrounded by gardens.

Rose tapped Cooper Robertson Partners to design the house in the mid-1980s for him and his then wife, Jill Rose. The firm returned to spearhead a renovation in the mid-2000s. The home has largely been kept the same since.

Sellers on the East End have had a phenomenal year, boosted by healthy demand from wealthy New Yorkers who escaped the city during the worst of the pandemic.

East Hampton has seen some major deals this year, including the priciest in the Hamptons: A 3.4-acre estate that sold for around $70 million in the fall. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch