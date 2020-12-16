Open Menu

De Blasio administration lands on worst landlord watchlist

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams calls out mismanagement of NYCHA

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2020 11:07 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration has landed at the top of the Public Advocate’s list of the city’s worst landlords — which the mayor himself started 10 years ago.

In the report, made public Dec. 15, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams lambasted the de Blasio administration’s management of the New York City Housing Authority, which made it to the top of the list for the third year in a row.

Chief among Williams’ concerns is the level of lead exposure for children living in NYCHA buildings, which are home to nearly a million New Yorkers, although official rent rolls are much lower. The number of work orders for the agency — which does not receive violations from Housing Preservation and Development, as private landlords do — has also skyrocketed.

“As [de Blasio] heads into his eighth and final year in office, the issues we have today are no longer about any actions taken by the prior administration, but the utter failures of the current one and the need to take ownership of those failures,” Williams said in a statement.

A City Hall spokesperson told the New York Post that de Blasio has “invested more to improve conditions at NYCHA than any other mayor in our city’s history.”

Read more

The list calls out landlords who have racked up the most HPD violations in a given year. When de Blasio launched it in 2010, just a few months into his term as Public Advocate, it drew widespread attention, which he welcomed.

“We want these landlords to feel like they’re being watched,” de Blasio told the New York Daily News. “We need to shine a light on these folks to shame them into action.”

But property owners have criticized its methodology, which does not account for larger portfolios having more violations by virtue of having more units, calling the data “outdated and inaccurate.”

Private landlords who are included on the Public Advocate’s list may soon find themselves on another watchlist that could bring more than just bad publicity. Williams introduced legislation in October that would raise the penalties for property owners with maintenance deficiencies in their buildings and put those landlords on a separate list, also maintained by the Public Advocate’s office.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    landlordsNYCHAPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stephen Ross of Related (Getty, Wikipedia Commons)

    What to make of Stephen Ross betting $1M on mayor’s race

    What to make of Stephen Ross betting $1M on mayor’s race
    President Donald Trump, Deutsche Bank CEO of Americas Christiana Riley and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance (Getty)

    Manhattan DA questions Deutsche Bank over Trump

    Manhattan DA questions Deutsche Bank over Trump
    State Senators Brian Kavanagh,  Julia Salazar, Zellnor Myrie and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

    Lawmakers mull action on evictions as rent relief expansion stalls

    Lawmakers mull action on evictions as rent relief expansion stalls
    Commissioner Melanie La Rocca and Brooklyn Council member Robert Cornegy (New York City Council)

    Council passes bill to speed up opening of new and renovated properties

    Council passes bill to speed up opening of new and renovated properties
    A rendering of the Flushing waterfront and Council member Peter Koo (Rendering via Hill West Architects; New York City Council)

    City Council approves Special Flushing Waterfront District

    City Council approves Special Flushing Waterfront District
    A rendering of the Flushing waterfront and Assemblymember Ron Kim (Photos via Hill West Architects, Getty, iStock)

    Why real estate gets blamed for poverty

    Why real estate gets blamed for poverty
    From left: New York Hotel & Motels Trades Council Rich Maroko, 32BJ SEIU’s Kyle Bragg and Councilmember Francisco Moya (Photos via 32BJ SEIU and NNew York Hotel & Motels Trades Council via Facebook; New York City Council)

    Flushing development wins key vote, now on path to approval

    Flushing development wins key vote, now on path to approval
    From left:  Councilmember Mark Levine, Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Councilmember Carlina Rivera and Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (Getty; New York City Council)

    NYC lawmakers call on Cuomo to end indoor dining, close nonessential offices

    NYC lawmakers call on Cuomo to end indoor dining, close nonessential offices
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.