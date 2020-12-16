Open Menu

Jay Group plans huge Hamilton Heights resi building

Developer filed plans for 250K sf project on land owned by Chetrit family

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2020 04:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Views of 619 152nd Street (Google Maps)

Joel Kohn’s Jay Group is planning to build one of the tallest residential buildings in Hamilton Heights on land owned by the Chetrit family.

The 28-story, 238-unit building at 619 152nd Street will stand 285 feet tall, according to plans filed Tuesday with the Department of Buildings. In total, it will span about 250,000 square feet, including 12,000 square feet of commercial space. The development will have parking spots for 121 bicycles and 95 cars. J Frankl is listed as the architect of record.

A representative for Jay Group declined to comment.

The site has changed hands several times in the past few years: Brothers Eli and Isaac Chetrit closed on the site in May for about $29 million, and filed plans to demolish adjacent parking structures that same month. The brothers bought the site from Anbau, who purchased it from Verizon in 2018 for $22.5 million; its plans to build a condo never came to fruition.

Originally, the Chetrits planned to build a luxury residential project spanning 135,000 square feet. But in November, plans for a condominium building at the site were canceled by architectural firm Peter F. Farinella, according to DOB records.

This year, the Chetrits purchased a land parcel in Sheepshead Bay for $15.5 million, or $119 per square foot, with plans for a 200,000-square-foot project. But in a market frozen at times by the coronavirus, some of the family’s deals have fallen through, including buying the former New York Daily News Building and selling in the Diamond District.




