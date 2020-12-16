Open Menu

Qatari royalty snags Flatiron retail building from Thor Equities

Sheikh pays $40M for home to Ala Yoga

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2020 06:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joseph J. Sitt from Thor Equities (Thor Equities)

Joseph J. Sitt from Thor Equities (Thor Equities)

 

A member of the Qatari royal family has purchased a Flatiron retail building from Thor Equities for $40 million.

Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani purchased the 17,600-square-foot-property at 164 Fifth Avenue from Joe Sitt’s firm at $2,272 per square foot, records show. The five-story building is fully leased to Alo Yoga and sits between 21st and 22nd streets. Alo Yoga has 15 years left on its lease.

The site is also home to Sutra, a new restaurant led by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney focusing on plant-based cuisine.

Thor announced the building’s sale two weeks ago in a release, but did not disclose who acquired it. A deed recorded Wednesday revealed Al Thani as the buyer.

Al Thani founded Ezdan Holdings, a diversified holding company in Qatar that focuses on real estate. He is also the main shareholder in the Qatar Islamic Insurance Company and has ties to a number of Islamic banks. In addition, according to Ezdan Holdings’ website, Al Thani is the founder of Qatar’s Medical Care Group, which owns Al Ahli Hospital, the largest private hospital in Qatar.

Thor purchased the property for $23 million in 2014, property records show.

Thor is pivoting from its core retail real estate business to industrial. Last year, it started a new business, ThorLogis, which is dedicated to purchasing and developing logistics properties. Amazon recently took more than 300,000 square feet at Thor’s 280 Richards Street in Red Hook.

The company is facing major headwinds with its retail portfolio. Thor’s $105 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan tied to the Charles Scribner’s Sons Building at 597 Fifth Avenue went into special servicing in October and now faces the possibility of foreclosure, according to Trepp. SL Green took control of 590 Fifth Avenue after Thor defaulted on its mezzanine debt in August.

Retail throughout Manhattan is struggling. Manhattan retail asking rents fell to their lowest point in nearly a decade in the third quarter.

Thor Equities and Ezdan Holdings did not immediately return a request for comment.

 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
fifth avenueRetailThor

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
More businesses have opened than shut on Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue. Inset: Mark Caserta, head of the corridor’s business improvement district (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)

Why these retailers opened in midst of pandemic

Why these retailers opened in midst of pandemic
Peter Nygård (Getty)

Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment

Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment
(iStock)

“A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing

“A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing
The Mark's outdoor tent covering Zadig et Voltaire's storefront at East 77th St

Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit

Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit
21 Club at 21 West 52nd Street (Photo via Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

Say goodbye to the 21 Club

Say goodbye to the 21 Club
(iStock)

These 10 retailers plan the largest expansions

These 10 retailers plan the largest expansions
Most of net lease REITs' retail properties like pharmacies, groceries and restaurants were deemed “essential” (Google Maps, iStock)

Net lease REITs piece together Covid strategy

Net lease REITs piece together Covid strategy
Ascena brands CEO Gary Muto and Sycamore Partners CEO Rob Sweeney (Photos via Getty; LinkedIn)

Ascena rescued from bankruptcy by private equity firm

Ascena rescued from bankruptcy by private equity firm
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.