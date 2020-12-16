In the past eight months, Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue has shriveled up and sprung back to life, even as the pandemic surges across the city and nation.

In that time, 32 businesses have gone, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, 37 businesses have launched or are preparing to open.

“The closings have slowed down,” Mark Caserta, head of the corridor’s business improvement district, told the newspaper. “They’re always finding a way to stay open.”

Figures from the Census Bureau show that across the country, including in New York, weekly applications for new businesses have surpassed year-earlier levels since the beginning of summer.

On Fifth Avenue, Konditori, a coffee and pastry shop, Miriam, a Middle Eastern restaurant, and a Foodtown are among them.

Still, the road ahead remains rocky. Winter with indoor dining halted is an existential threat to many restaurants, despite their heaters and tents. And a further lockdown is likely, Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted this week, threatening other retailers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make that call.

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones