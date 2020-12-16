Open Menu

Why these retailers opened in midst of pandemic

On Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, 37 new businesses sprung up

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2020 09:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
More businesses have opened than shut on Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue. Inset: Mark Caserta, head of the corridor’s business improvement district (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)

More businesses have opened than shut on Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue. Inset: Mark Caserta, head of the corridor’s business improvement district (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)

In the past eight months, Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue has shriveled up and sprung back to life, even as the pandemic surges across the city and nation.

In that time, 32 businesses have gone, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, 37 businesses have launched or are preparing to open.

“The closings have slowed down,” Mark Caserta, head of the corridor’s business improvement district, told the newspaper. “They’re always finding a way to stay open.”

Figures from the Census Bureau show that across the country, including in New York, weekly applications for new businesses have surpassed year-earlier levels since the beginning of summer.

On Fifth Avenue, Konditori, a coffee and pastry shop, Miriam, a Middle Eastern restaurant, and a Foodtown are among them.

Still, the road ahead remains rocky. Winter with indoor dining halted is an existential threat to many restaurants, despite their heaters and tents. And a further lockdown is likely, Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted this week, threatening other retailers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make that call.

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
fifth avenueFifth Avenue RetailRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Peter Nygård (Getty)

Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment

Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment
(iStock)

“A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing

“A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing
The Mark's outdoor tent covering Zadig et Voltaire's storefront at East 77th St

Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit

Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit
21 Club at 21 West 52nd Street (Photo via Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

Say goodbye to the 21 Club

Say goodbye to the 21 Club
(iStock)

These 10 retailers plan the largest expansions

These 10 retailers plan the largest expansions
Most of net lease REITs' retail properties like pharmacies, groceries and restaurants were deemed “essential” (Google Maps, iStock)

Net lease REITs piece together Covid strategy

Net lease REITs piece together Covid strategy
Ascena brands CEO Gary Muto and Sycamore Partners CEO Rob Sweeney (Photos via Getty; LinkedIn)

Ascena rescued from bankruptcy by private equity firm

Ascena rescued from bankruptcy by private equity firm
With a variety of shutdowns taking place, malls are in a precarious position that may only get worse. (Getty; iStock)

Seven big mall owners in precarious state: S&P

Seven big mall owners in precarious state: S&P
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.