Open Menu

FTC approves CoStar’s $250M Homesnap acquisition

Regulators looking to block CoStar’s $588M acquisition of RentPath

National /
Dec.December 17, 2020 10:26 AM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

CoStar Group got federal regulators’ stamp of approval to buy residential tech provider Homesnap for $250 million, but the data giant still faces scrutiny over another acquisition that would strengthen its grip on residential listings.

CoStar said the Federal Trade Commission cleared its purchase of Homesnap after the two companies submitted the proposed merger last month. Homesnap works with multiple listing services around the country, acting as a front-end portal for agents.

In a statement, CEO Andy Florance praised the quick review and said it would allow coStar to “close this transaction quickly.”

Days after CoStar and Homesnap announced their deal last month, the FTC sued to block CoStar’s $588 million purchase of rental listing platform RentPath, which operates Rent.com and ForRent.com and filed for bankruptcy last year. In an administrative complaint, it said the deal would give CoStar too much control since it already operates Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com and ForRent.com.

CoStar countered that the FTC was “wrong in its assessment.”

Read more

The Homesnap acquisition is another way for CoStar to compete in the residential real estate market. It’s made $2 billion worth of acquisitions since 2014, including Apartments.com ($585 million), ApartmentFinder ($170 million), ForRent ($385 million) and Cozy Services ($68 million).

With 150 employees, it is on track to generate $40 million in revenue this year, up 45 percent year over year. More than 1.1 million agents use its free product, which it claims represents 90 percent of licensed U.S. agents.

“With the new addition of clients and information … we are almost tripling the size of our addressable markets,” Florence said in November.

In New York City, which does not have an MLS, Homesnap recently struck a deal with the Real Estate Board of New York to build out a public-facing portal for residential listings.

Earlier this week, REBNY sent a cease-and-desist letter to software developer Michael Gabriel and data partner RealPlus over a new listings platform they planned to launch called homes.nyc. The trade group said the two improperly used residential listings data from REBNY members.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Costar GroupResidential Real EstateTechnologyzillow

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

    Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

    Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
    Placeholder image

    Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy

    Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
    220 Central Park South (Photos via Vornado; Getty)

    220 Central Park South dominates NYC’s priciest resi sales of the year

    220 Central Park South dominates NYC’s priciest resi sales of the year
    Steve Nash and his townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M
    Rockrose's Justin Elghanayan and 43-14 Queens Street (Google Maps)

    Rockrose continues LIC expansion with 300-unit tower

    Rockrose continues LIC expansion with 300-unit tower
    (iStock)

    Homebuilder confidence drops for first time since April

    Homebuilder confidence drops for first time since April
    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants

    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants

    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin

    Compass re-ups agent equity program as IPO looms

    Compass re-ups agent equity program as IPO looms
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.