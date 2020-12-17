Open Menu

Meatpacking’s 860 Washington valued at $80M in sale-leaseback

Building is home to Tesla, SoFi

New York /
Dec.December 17, 2020 02:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann | Research By Orion Jones
From left: 860 Washington Street, Masayoshi Son and Elon Musk (Photos via Getty; James Carpenter Design Associates)

A glassy building in the Meatpacking District that’s home to some of 2020’s hottest companies is now valued at $80 million after the partners who developed it completed a sale-leaseback deal.

Romanoff Equities bought the 10-story building at 860 Washington Street from co-developer Property Group Partners, records filed with the city Thursday show. The purchase price works out to about $700 per square foot.

At the same time, Romanoff leased the asset back to Property Group Partners for a term of 99 years.

Representatives from Romanoff and Property Group Partners could not be immediately reached for comment.

Built in 2016, 860 Washington Street was among a handful of small, boutique commercial buildings that helped transform the Meatpacking District into a highly desirable office neighborhood. These properties commanded triple-figure rents that are rarely seen in areas of Manhattan outside the most prime stretches of Midtown Manhattan.

Tenants include Tesla, which has a ground-floor showroom, and which has seen its stock price explode in 2020. Its stock closed above $620 per share this week, more than seven times what it was trading for at the beginning of the year.

The Softbank-backed online lender SoFi, which is reportedly considering a public listing amid this year’s white-hot IPO market, is also a tenant in the building alongside other companies including Alibaba and Delos Living.

Romanoff Equities, headed by Michael Romanoff, owns a number of properties in the Meatpacking District, and teamed up with Jeffrey Sussman’s Property Group Partners in 2013 to develop the building.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.