Rosewood Realty brokers $53M multifamily sale in Connecticut

NYC firm has branched out after new rent regulation rules

Tri-State
Dec.December 17, 2020 07:30 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Aaron Jungreis and 55 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT (Google Maps)

A $53 million mixed-use complex has changed hands in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The 145,606-square-foot property at 55 North Water Street sold at a 5.25 percent cap rate, according to Rosewood Realty Group, which brokered the sale. The five-story building has 136 rental apartments and four commercial units.

Aaron Jungreis, Rosewood’s president, represented the buyer, Sentinel Real Estate, a New York-based real estate investment management firm. Avenue Realty Capital was the seller.

Jungreis said that Sentinel recognizes what he called “good value-add deals.” Nicholas Stein, Sentinel’s managing director, said the property fits in with the firm’s overall strategy, which is to seek out “high-quality, walkable suburban housing, with access to strong employment centers.”

Read more

Avenue Realty did not return a request for comment.

The marketing process of this property took longer than usual because of the pandemic, Jungreis recalled, noting that the seller initially reached out to him in February. In an effort to tap into a broader pool of prospective buyers, JLL came into the mix to assist the seller for marketing, Jungeis said.

The Norwalk deal is part of the $382 million sales that New York-based Rosewood brokered outside of the state this year, which also includes properties in Georgia, Texas and Maryland.

In response to new rent regulations that went into effect in New York last June, Rosewood launched a national brokerage division earlier this year. The division, led by Jungreis and Jonathan Brody, was supposed to be a “side business” for Rosewood, which has typically focused on New York’s multifamily market.

But as multifamily deals have slowed down in New York — both because of the new rent regulations and because of the pandemic — out-of-state deals are now a major part of the firm’s business, Jungreis said.

The firm’s recent deals also include a $133 million sale of two multifamily properties featuring 814 units in Atlanta. Rosewood’s Brody and Elliot Haft represented the buyer, Toronto-based Venterra Realty.




