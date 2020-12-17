Open Menu

Sam Chang sells Garment District hotel site for $32M

Developer’s McSam Hotel Group bought the property for $22M in 2015

New York /
Dec.December 17, 2020 03:45 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
338 West 39th Street and Sam Chang (Photo via Google Maps)

338 West 39th Street and Sam Chang (Photo via Google Maps)

Sam Chang’s McSam Hotel Group sold off a Garment District hotel site for $31.5 million, marking his firm’s second sale in the past two months.

McSam sold the property at 338 West 39th Street — where the developer had been planning to open a 25-story, 175-key hotel — to the New Jersey-based real estate firm Ivy Realty.

The Pestana hotel was scheduled to open for business this year but the pandemic likely threw a wrench in those plans. The property was branded under Pestana’s lifestyle hospitality flag CR7, a partnership between Pestana and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

McSam bought the property, which originally housed a 12-story factory building, for $22.4 million in 2015, records show.

Chang and a representative for Ivy Realty did not immediately return a request to comment.

Chang is one of the developers with the largest exposure to Manhattan’s struggling hospitality industry. His firm helped establish a new type of budget hotel in the 1990s and he quickly became among the most active hotel developers in Manhattan.

Last year, Chang said he would retire to focus on the obscure hobby of pigeon racing, but he is still making deals and has filed plans to build a new hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

In October, Chang’s firm sold off a newly completed hotel in Chelsea at 140 West 28th Street for $147 million. McSam received a $121 million construction loan for the project in early 2018 from Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management.

Hotels have been hit particularly hard in New York, where business travel and tourism have ground to a halt since March. About 80 percent of hotel properties tied to the commercial mortgage-backed securities market are showing signs of distress, according to recent figures from Trepp.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    garment districtHotelsSam Chang

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh (Getty)

    Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh join $650M hotel fund

    Alex Rodriguez and Adi Chugh join $650M hotel fund
    (iStock)

    “A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing

    “A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing
    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel
    Convention centers are a losing proposition for private developers, but local governments see them as a way to attract business tourism. (iStock)

    Convention centers boom despite shows going virtual

    Convention centers boom despite shows going virtual
    Eric and Donald Trump Jr. with 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue (Photos via Getty; Trump Hotels)

    Trump Org puts DC hotel sale on “indefinite hold”

    Trump Org puts DC hotel sale on “indefinite hold”
    Hotels in trouble: the Hilton Houston Post Oak (left) saw its value cut in half and is in foreclosure, and the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon City is set to be torn down and turned into part of Amazon’s HQ2. (Photos via Hilton; Marriott; iStock)

    Here are the markets where hotels are hurting the most

    Here are the markets where hotels are hurting the most
    NYC & Company projects tourism to reach only one-third of last year’s number, with just 22.9 million visitors expected this year. (Getty)

    New York’s tourism industry faces long recovery

    New York’s tourism industry faces long recovery
    Hotel Association of New York City CEO Vijay Dandapani and Hilton Times Square (Getty)

    80% of NYC hotels backing CMBS loans show signs of distress

    80% of NYC hotels backing CMBS loans show signs of distress
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.