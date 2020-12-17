Open Menu

Single-family housing starts now at 2007 bubble level

November building permits up 6.2 percent from previous month

National /
Dec.December 17, 2020 12:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

The number of housing units under construction grew for the third month in a row, as housing continues to drive the construction industry.

The last time single-family homes were built at this pace was 13 years ago, just before the housing bubble burst.

Housing starts last month increased 1.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, with 19,000 more units getting under way than in October, according to the Census Bureau’s monthly report on residential construction. In October housing starts grew by nearly 5 percent month-over-month, while in September they grew by 2 percent compared to August.

Housing starts in November were up 12.8 percent from the same period last year, when just 1.37 million units were under construction.

Read more

Residential construction accounted for 44 percent of total construction spending in October, the most recent period for which data is available. But homebuilders, which have been reporting unprecedented levels of optimism for the housing market, are beginning to rein in expectations. This month an index tracking homebuilder sentiment dropped for the first time since April.

But Joel Kan, head of industry forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association, noted that permits for single-family home construction rose to 2007 levels, which he said could indicate that the increase in homebuilding may continue into early 2021.

He also noted that housing starts of single-family homes had reached the highest level since 2007 for the second month in a row. The record was initially broken in October.

Building permits were up 6.2 percent to 1.63 million units, seasonally adjusted, compared to October. Permitting was up 8.5 percent year-over-year.

Despite increases in housing starts and permits, supply remains tight. Housing completions last month dropped 12 percent to 1.16 million units, seasonally adjusted, from 1.3 million units finished in October.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionHousing MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

    FTC approves CoStar’s $250M Homesnap acquisition

    FTC approves CoStar’s $250M Homesnap acquisition
    220 Central Park South (Photos via Vornado; Getty)

    220 Central Park South dominates NYC’s priciest resi sales of the year

    220 Central Park South dominates NYC’s priciest resi sales of the year
    Steve Nash and his townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M
    Rockrose's Justin Elghanayan and 43-14 Queens Street (Google Maps)

    Rockrose continues LIC expansion with 300-unit tower

    Rockrose continues LIC expansion with 300-unit tower
    (iStock)

    Homebuilder confidence drops for first time since April

    Homebuilder confidence drops for first time since April
    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants

    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants

    Mad scramble at deadline to get aid to tenants
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin

    Compass re-ups agent equity program as IPO looms

    Compass re-ups agent equity program as IPO looms
    Cheaper living — haircuts are $15 in Phoenix and $16 in Nashville — is driving migration during the pandemic. (iStock)

    Pandemic flight boosted or hurt these 20 cities

    Pandemic flight boosted or hurt these 20 cities
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.