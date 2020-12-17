Open Menu

Dec.December 17, 2020
TRD Staff
The Real Deal’s December national issue is live for digital subscribers and will start hitting doorsteps around the country soon.

The past year has wreaked havoc on the real estate industry — and the word as a whole — in ways that no one could have imagined. Lives were lost, markets fell and entire office buildings and shopping malls gathered cobwebs as we all wondered if this was truly the end of an era.

But as such unprecedented cycles in the country’s business and political worlds come to a close, they bring with them the start of new ones.

Looking ahead to 2021 that extends from the White House to leading real estate markets like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

In our final issue of the year, we bring you unparalleled coverage on:

  • How one of Manhattan’s most prominent developers is fighting for survival as it battles its lenders on several fronts
  • A who’s who of Compass’ top brass as the venture capital-backed brokerage prepares for its IPO
  • The recent spike in UCC foreclosures filed by mezzanine lenders as a possible harbinger of distress in the coming year
  • The long road to recovery for office landlords as supply in major markets continues to exceed demand
  • An inside look at superstar agent Kurt Rappaport’s roster of celebrity clients and unrelenting drive to excel
  • Whether Kushner Companies can return to normality with low-profile multifamily deals as investigations continue to plague the family firm

