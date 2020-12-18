Open Menu

601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

Chicago investor paid $950M for SL Green’s Amazon-anchored property

New York /
Dec.December 18, 2020 05:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
410 10th Avenue (Google Maps)

410 10th Avenue (Google Maps)

The 601W Companies landed a massive loan for what’s said to be the biggest office property to trade hands since the start of the pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase is providing the Chicago-based investor with a $705 million loan to fund the acquisition of SL Green Realty Trust’s 410 10th Avenue, Commercial Observer reported. The seven-year, fixed-rate loan will be securitized.

Read more

601W is paying $952.5 million, or roughly $1,550 per square foot, for the 636,000-square-foot office property. The building is anchored by Amazon and First Republic Bank, which have leased 335,000 and 212,000 square feet, respectively. The sale was first reported in November.

The 410 10th Avenue deal stands out for being the most expensive since the pandemic struck.

“That’s a huge price,” Compass broker Adelaide Polsinelli told The Real Deal in November. “It’s a deal that instills a lot of hope and confidence now that a foundation for values has been set.”

The price would also make the deal the second-largest investment sale in New York City this year, after Amazon’s $978 million buy of the former Lord & Taylor building at 424 Fifth Avenue, which closed in January.

As part of the deal, SL Green will retain a 5 percent interest in the 20-story redevelopment, which sits near two megaprojects: the Related Companies’ Hudson Yards and Brookfield’s Manhattan West. And 601W — headed by Victor Gerstein, Michael Silberberg and Mark Karasick — will also assume a $600 million construction loan SL Green took out to fund renovations. The REIT previously said the project was expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2021.

CBRE’s Darcy Stacom brokered the sale and Meridian Capital Group negotiated the financing.

[CO] — Danielle Balbi

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
601W CompaniesCommercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattan Office MarketReal Estate FinanceSL Green Realty

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
CFOs worldwide are sounding the alarm about excess office space. (iStock)

Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space

Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

New York’s rent relief program reopens

New York’s rent relief program reopens
REBNY's James Whelan (Photos via iStock; Whelan by Anuja Shakya)

NYC lost $1.2B in real estate tax revenue

NYC lost $1.2B in real estate tax revenue
Isaac Kassirer of Emerald Equity and 2 Cooper Square (Emerald Equity; Apartments)

Emerald Equity, David Werner behind on loan for East Village rental

Emerald Equity, David Werner behind on loan for East Village rental
From top: 355 Exterior Street in the Bronx, 55-15 Grand Avenue in Queens and 700 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

10 biggest new real estate projects in NYC in 2020

10 biggest new real estate projects in NYC in 2020
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.