Anne Hearst and Jay McInerney buy in Malibu

Publishing heiress and writer pick up beach pad that hadn’t changed hands in 40 years

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 18, 2020 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Anne Hearst and Jay McInerney with 23350 Malibu Colony Road (Getty, Redfin)

Jay McInerney and Anne Hearst with 23350 Malibu Colony Road (Getty, Redfin)

Anne Hearst, the granddaughter of famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, and novelist Jay McInerney scooped up a Malibu house on Colony Beach.

The couple paid $10.7 million for the home at 23350 Malibu Colony Road, according to the Los Angeles Times. The sale was about 10 percent below asking.

The 90-year-old two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and totals 2,520 square feet.

The property hit the market this summer for the first time in 40 years, with a $12 million price tag. The rear of the home opens to a patio and a deck overlooking the beach and the Pacific Ocean.

Malibu Colony Beach is one of the most expensive housing markets in L.A. County, and once was the priciest place to buy a home in the county.

Casino mogul and conservative activist Sheldon Adelson owns eight properties in the neighborhood.

Last year, a Hamptons mansion that Hearst and McInerney owned — his books include “Bright Lights, Big City” — burned in a fire caused by a chimney problem. It was unclear how much was damaged. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

