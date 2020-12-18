New York’s investment sales market is often seen as a barometer for real estate the world over. And as the list of the Top 10 deals of 2020 shows, it was a rough year.

The largest deals totaled just about $4 billion worth of sales, roughly half of the $8 billion recorded in 2019.

Coming into the year, the landscape was already challenged. New rent laws put into place in 2019 were hampering sales activity for rent-stabilized apartment buildings. And while office leasing was robust, new supply of commercial buildings was a serious concern for investors. Then the pandemic hit, and deals got delayed and started falling apart — or never came together in the first place.

Here are the 10 largest investment sales of 2020:

1. 424 Fifth Avenue | $978 million

Buyer: Amazon

Seller: WeWork, Rhône Group

The biggest deal of 2020 almost wasn’t.

Amazon was supposed to buy the iconic Lord & Taylor building from WeWork and the Rhône Group back in September 2019. But WeWork twice pushed back the deadline before closing in March.

The purchase price works out to about $1,480 per square foot for the 11-story, 660,000-square-foot building.

WeWork bought the property in early 2019 for $850 million and had planned to lease it to Amazon before the two sides worked out a sale.

2. 330 Madison Avenue | $900 million

Buyer: Munich RE

Seller: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Brokerage: CBRE

This is another deal that got set in motion last year.

In June, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority agreed to buy out its minority partner in the 1960s-era high-rise, Vornado Realty Trust, so that it could market the full 100-percent interest in the building for sale.

The purchase of Vornado’s 25 percent interest valued the property at about $900 million, or roughly $1,000 per square foot.

That’s the same valuation ADIA got when it turned around in March and sold the property to the German insurance company Munich RE.

3. 1375 Broadway | $435 million

Buyer: Savanna

Seller: Westbrook Partners

Brokerage: Cushman & Wakefield

Savanna took a second bite at the 1375 Broadway apple when it purchased the Garment District building in July.

The company, led by Chris Schlank and Nick Bienstock, had originally owned the property after buying it in 2010 for $135 million. Savanna sold it to Westbrook Partners in 2015 for $310 million.

Savanna was able to close the deal despite the interruption from the coronavirus. The private equity firm went into contract on the property in February right before the city shut down. But Schlank and Bienstock liked the deal they put together and pushed through with the closing.

4. 530 Broadway | $382 million

Buyer: Michael Shvo/Deutsche Finance America

Seller: Wharton Properties, Thor Equities

Brokerage: N/A

The voracious partnership between Michael Shvo and Deutsche Finance America continued the buying spree they kicked off in 2018 with the purchase of this Soho building in March.

Shvo and his German partner paid slightly less than the $400 million price they negotiated when they went into contract on the building in February.

Jeff Sutton and his partner Joe Sitt had considered selling the building back in 2016, at which point they were asking $450 million.

5. 10 East 29th Street | $380.6 million

Buyer: Global Holdings Management

Seller: Invesco Real Estate, Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association (LACERA)

Brokerage: Eastdil Secured

The first multifamily building to make this list, the Instrata in Nomad traded for about $970,000 per unit in February.

Invesco Real Estate sold the 392-unit, market-rate building as an adviser for the owner, the Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association.

The property was built in 1999. LACERA purchased it in 2013.

6. 522 Fifth Avenue | $350 million

Buyer: RFR Realty

Seller: Morgan Stanley

Brokerage: CBRE

Another deal that got its start amid the pandemic outbreak, Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty agreed to buy the 23-story, 575,000-square-foot office tower in March.

When the deal closed in September, the purchase price worked out to about $600 per square foot.

The seller, Morgan Stanley, occupies the building and plans to remain a tenant for the next three years. At that point, RFR will reportedly look to lease the office space to a single tenant starting in 2024.

7. 44 Wall Street| $200 million

Buyer: Gaedeke Group

Seller: Blackstone

Brokerage: Eastdil

Dallas-based buyer Gaedeke Group made its entrée into the New York market with the purchase of this 354,000-square-foot office building in March.

Seller Blackstone Group originally bought the property in 2016 for $116.3 million from Norwegian investment firm Obligo as part of a $2.7 billion portfolio sale consisting of assets in the U.S., Scandinavia, Germany and Latvia.

George Comfort & Sons is operating the building on Gaedeke’s behalf.

8. 609 Fifth Avenue | $164.96 million

Buyer: Reuben Brothers

Seller: SL Green Realty

Brokerage: CBRE

The British billionaires David and Simon Reuben raised plenty of eyebrows when, in the depths of the early days of the outbreak, they emerged on the scene with a hefty checkbook ready to buy up discounted properties.

They bought the retail condo at 609 Fifth Avenue, which is leased to Puma, for nearly $165 million. Seller SL Green Realty still owns the office portion above in the 13-story building.

Reuben Brothers has been busy buying up properties throughout the year, including the $150 million purchase in December of Manhattan’s Surrey Hotel.

9. 140 West 28th Street | $147.36 million

Buyer: NY 28th Street LLC

Seller: McSam Hotel Group

Brokerage: N/A

Budget-hotel king Sam Chang sold this Chelsea hotel to a mystery buyer in September for about $147 million.

The true identity of the buyer is hidden behind an LLC. The deed documents were sent in care of the buyer’s attorney.

Sources said the under-construction hotel was about half-way completed at the time of the trade, meaning the purchase price doesn’t reflect the value of a completed development.

10. 250 North 10th Street | $137.75 million

Buyer: TF Cornerstone

Seller: Nuveen

Brokerage: N/A

Way back in pre-Covid outbreak times, Nuveen sold this Williamsburg apartment building to TF Cornerstone for about $138 million in January.

The purchase price was about $30 million less than Nuveen paid for the 234-unit property in 2015. TF Cornerstone reportedly teamed up withTrinity Place Holdings on the purchase of the 150,000-square-foot property.