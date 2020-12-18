Keller Williams is shutting down its popular mobile real estate search app.

The Smarter Agent platform will continue to provide services to clients until the agreement with Keller Williams expires, Inman reported. Texas-based brokerage firm Keller Williams has had a controlling stake in the platform, which lets users create branded real estate search apps, since 2018. At the time of the acquisition, Keller Williams also brought on 31 mobile web developers.

Early in 2020, Keller Williams released the app as part of a larger push to revamp the consumer experience. According to the publication, Smarter Agent indicated on its website that its clients represented 25 percent of the entire real estate industry — which would include 3,000 brokerages and 300,000 agents. Keller Williams declined to comment to Inman on the number of clients at the time of the app’s shutdown.

Keller Williams, the biggest franchise brokerage in the U.S. and Canada, is currently undergoing a larger corporate restructuring.

Co-founder Gary Keller, who said in 2017 that Keller Williams was “a technology company,” became CEO in 2019, but stepped down in October to be executive chairman of the board. Josh Team, president of Keller Williams, assumed Keller’s roles and responsibilities.

After a slow second quarter, the privately-held firm reported a surge in sales in the third quarter. Sales volume grew 25.4 percent year-over-year, hitting $127.5 billion, the company reported.

